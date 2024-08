AEVUM Band's Heartfelt Ballad "Whenever I'm With You" Sparks Love and Intimacy

Los Angeles, CA, August 27, 2024 --( PR.com )-- About the music video "Whenever I'm With You"A Love Rekindled: "Whenever I'm With You" weaves a tender narrative of two lovers reconnecting, claims Producer J.J. Barmettler. Using A.I. imaging tools, the story is set against a backdrop of starlit skies, city lights and earthly landscapes, with their shared moments of being in love running deep.Captivating Imagery: AEVUM Band's collaboration with A.I. imaging technologies, using Krea.ai, Runway, and Dalle 3 proves to be provocative and budget friendly.AEVUM Shorts new release:AEVUM uses the powerful A.I. promo builder Invideo.ai to produce the social media marketing videos AEVUM Shorts. New episode released this week is "Heartbreak and Healing"; Raphael shares his journey of helping Chad, one of AEVUM Band’s technicians through heartbreak and the healing power of music.You can view AEVUM Shorts on Social media:Youtube channel: https://youtube.com/@aevumchannelFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/aevum.band.usaInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/aevumbandTikTok: https://tiktok.com/@aevumbandusaDebut Album Release Date:AEVUM Band's debut album release is September 21st.For press inquiries, interviews, or exclusive previews, please contact: J.J. BarmettlerEmail: jj@aevumband.netWebsite: https://www.aevumband.net