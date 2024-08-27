AEVUM Band's Heartfelt Ballad "Whenever I'm With You" Sparks Love and Intimacy
AEVUM Band USA, the celestial music act that blurs the boundaries of time and space, is releasing their latest music video, "Whenever I'm With You." This soul-stirring ballad invites listeners to rediscover the magic of love and intimacy.
Los Angeles, CA, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- About the music video "Whenever I'm With You"
A Love Rekindled: "Whenever I'm With You" weaves a tender narrative of two lovers reconnecting, claims Producer J.J. Barmettler. Using A.I. imaging tools, the story is set against a backdrop of starlit skies, city lights and earthly landscapes, with their shared moments of being in love running deep.
Captivating Imagery: AEVUM Band's collaboration with A.I. imaging technologies, using Krea.ai, Runway, and Dalle 3 proves to be provocative and budget friendly.
AEVUM Shorts new release:
AEVUM uses the powerful A.I. promo builder Invideo.ai to produce the social media marketing videos AEVUM Shorts. New episode released this week is "Heartbreak and Healing"; Raphael shares his journey of helping Chad, one of AEVUM Band’s technicians through heartbreak and the healing power of music.
You can view AEVUM Shorts on Social media:
Youtube channel: https://youtube.com/@aevumchannel
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aevum.band.usa
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aevumband
TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@aevumbandusa
Debut Album Release Date:
AEVUM Band's debut album release is September 21st.
For press inquiries, interviews, or exclusive previews, please contact: J.J. Barmettler
Email: jj@aevumband.net
Website: https://www.aevumband.net
Debut Album Release Date:
AEVUM Band's debut album release is September 21st.
J.J. Barmettler
(818)404-0172
aevumband.net
jj@newintegrityfilms.com
