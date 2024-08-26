Notary Stars, 2024 NNA Influencer of the Year Nominee, Expands to Affordable Notary Business Marketing Training Without Compromising on Quality Services Education
For five years, Notary Stars has led the notary industry by prioritizing quality service over profits, offering in-depth training with real-life scenarios. During the pandemic, they focused on safe Remote Online Notarization, ensuring notaries understood their roles in a recorded environment. With the launch of "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" and WIX website expertise, Notary Stars now empowers notaries to excel both in their craft and online presence.
Phoenix, AZ, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- For the past five years, Notary Stars has made significant strides in elevating the standards of notary training, consistently emphasizing the importance of service quality over monetary gain. By providing in-depth, page-by-page instruction using live documents and real-life scenarios, Notary Stars ensures that both new and experienced Notaries are fully equipped to handle the complexities of the signing table. In an era where sensationalized claims of "six-figure incomes" dominate online content, Notary Stars has diligently worked to correct misconceptions and recalibrate the mindset of inadequately trained Signing Agents entering the industry.
During the pandemic, as many notary training platforms rushed to capitalize on the growing demand for Remote Online Notarization (RON) courses, Notary Stars took a different approach. The company focused on teaching the safe and ethical use of this new medium, reminding Notaries that their every move is now recorded, leaving no room for errors or boundary oversteps. This commitment to integrity underscores the importance of understanding one's role as a Notary, especially in a digitally recorded environment.
In early 2024, Notary Stars launched its "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" initiative, which attracted over 500 new members in the first half of the year. The company has also taken a proactive stance in educating Title, Escrow, and Attorney professionals on how to vet Notary Signing Agents’ resumes and training credentials, further strengthening the industry’s standards.
Despite these achievements, Notary Stars recognized that its focus on excellence and integrity sometimes delayed addressing the marketing needs of Notaries. However, this challenge was met head-on in late 2023, when Ronnie Mickle, the owner of Notary Stars, achieved the prestigious WIX.com Legend status. This milestone enabled him to begin offering classes on creating powerful local and national websites designed to dominate search rankings. Mr. Mickle, who was initially hesitant to teach marketing strategies to Notaries who might not yet be well-trained, is now confident in his ability to guide them. With the unwavering support of the Notary Stars community, he has successfully helped over 500 Notaries take control of their online presence.
Today, Notary Stars proudly offers an innovative solution, allowing Notaries to build their WIX websites affordably and incrementally. This approach ensures that Notaries can grow their online presence at a pace that suits their business needs, starting with the basics and expanding as their business thrives.
By combining top-tier training with cutting-edge marketing solutions, Notary Stars is empowering Notaries not only to excel as Signing Agents but also to become effective marketers of their local and national businesses.
For more information about Notary Stars, or to hire one of their well-trained Notaries, please visit NotaryStars.com.
During the pandemic, as many notary training platforms rushed to capitalize on the growing demand for Remote Online Notarization (RON) courses, Notary Stars took a different approach. The company focused on teaching the safe and ethical use of this new medium, reminding Notaries that their every move is now recorded, leaving no room for errors or boundary oversteps. This commitment to integrity underscores the importance of understanding one's role as a Notary, especially in a digitally recorded environment.
In early 2024, Notary Stars launched its "Dedication to Signing Agent Excellence" initiative, which attracted over 500 new members in the first half of the year. The company has also taken a proactive stance in educating Title, Escrow, and Attorney professionals on how to vet Notary Signing Agents’ resumes and training credentials, further strengthening the industry’s standards.
Despite these achievements, Notary Stars recognized that its focus on excellence and integrity sometimes delayed addressing the marketing needs of Notaries. However, this challenge was met head-on in late 2023, when Ronnie Mickle, the owner of Notary Stars, achieved the prestigious WIX.com Legend status. This milestone enabled him to begin offering classes on creating powerful local and national websites designed to dominate search rankings. Mr. Mickle, who was initially hesitant to teach marketing strategies to Notaries who might not yet be well-trained, is now confident in his ability to guide them. With the unwavering support of the Notary Stars community, he has successfully helped over 500 Notaries take control of their online presence.
Today, Notary Stars proudly offers an innovative solution, allowing Notaries to build their WIX websites affordably and incrementally. This approach ensures that Notaries can grow their online presence at a pace that suits their business needs, starting with the basics and expanding as their business thrives.
By combining top-tier training with cutting-edge marketing solutions, Notary Stars is empowering Notaries not only to excel as Signing Agents but also to become effective marketers of their local and national businesses.
For more information about Notary Stars, or to hire one of their well-trained Notaries, please visit NotaryStars.com.
Contact
Notary StarsContact
Ronnie Mickle
602-805-4253
www.notarystars.com
Ronnie Mickle
602-805-4253
www.notarystars.com
Categories