FlipHTML5 Helps Create a Digital Brochure for Interactive Results
FlipHTML5 offers a way for worldwide users to create a brochure online. With powerful features and intuitive interfaces, the platform simplifies the brochure creation.
Hong Kong, China, August 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nowadays, almost every business uses a digital brochure for marketing their products and services to users across the globe, increasing the demand for brochure makers. FlipHTML5 identified the huge demand and launched its online digital brochure maker, which allows businesses to create a digital brochure (https://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/create/digital-brochure/) from a static PDF, PPT or other document format.
When creating a digital brochure with FlipHTML5, businesses can leverage interactivity to captivate their audience and potentially increase sales. They can enrich their brochures with high-resolution product images, online videos, and hyperlinks to provide a comprehensive view of their offerings. Additionally, embedding various types of charts allows for an effective presentation of product details. It's worth noting that these brochures are accessible online, enabling both customers and businesses to view them conveniently on their mobile devices.
Strong branding is every business’s main concern when they decide to create a digital brochure. Businesses have the option to integrate their logos, website URLs, and loading videos in the brochure to ensure strong branding and easy communication. FlipHTML5 also grants businesses the option of uploading the brochure to their custom domain rather than automatically uploading it to the FlipHTML5 domain.
FlipHTML5 has multiple sharing and cross-platform accessibility options for distributing digital brochures across various digital channels. Once the brochure is generated, users can share it via multiple options, which include a QR code that the reader can scan, an auto-generated link that can be shared on different social media platforms, or embed it on their website or blog by integrating the code.
"Brochures are a crucial part of marketing campaigns, but most online brochure makers require strong technical expertise, raising the entry point for most users. Our main goal was to provide a brochure maker, which require minimal technical expertise to create professional brochures," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.
For more information about how to create a digital brochure, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.
About FlipHTML5
FlipHTML5 is a comprehensive document generation platform that creates visually appealing brochures, ebooks, flipbooks, flashcards, and more by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology.
Categories