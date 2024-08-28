Loveforce International Releases New Music That Explores Concepts Around Heroism and Banditry
Santa Clarita, CA, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 30, Loveforce International will officially bring it’s Loveforce Summer to a close with the release of a new Digital Music Single by inRchild. The new single is a danceable rock song. It explores various themes around the concept of bandits and heroism.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Everybody is a Bandit." It is an Indie-Rock and Roll song with driving rhythms and soaring guitar work. Lyrically, it talks about how society turns people into bandits, from the point of view of someone who has become a bandit but is working to become heroic. It also talks about the romance of the bandit and how bandits are not always seen as bad people.
“Bandits have traditionally been seen in a positive as well as a negative light by many societies and cultures,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We our closing our Loveforce Summer with a danceable Rock song that explores some of the concepts associated with bandits. It is our hope that we are giving our customers something to enjoy but something that also makes them think,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
The latest Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Everybody is a Bandit." It is an Indie-Rock and Roll song with driving rhythms and soaring guitar work. Lyrically, it talks about how society turns people into bandits, from the point of view of someone who has become a bandit but is working to become heroic. It also talks about the romance of the bandit and how bandits are not always seen as bad people.
“Bandits have traditionally been seen in a positive as well as a negative light by many societies and cultures,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We our closing our Loveforce Summer with a danceable Rock song that explores some of the concepts associated with bandits. It is our hope that we are giving our customers something to enjoy but something that also makes them think,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio, Deezer, KKBox, Boomplay, Tidal, Snapchat, Pretzel, Media Net, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Snapchat, Yandex, Kuack, Adaptr, TikTok, Resso, Flo and Audio Mack.
For Further information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Categories