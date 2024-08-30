Author John S. Morris’s New Book, “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming,” is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Triumph Over Adversity

Recent release “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming” from Page Publishing author John S. Morris shares the author’s deeply personal journey of overcoming adversity, from childhood challenges of nearsightedness and bullying to adult aspirations and dreams. Through candid reflection and unwavering faith, Morris offers readers a message of hope and resilience.