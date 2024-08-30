Author John S. Morris’s New Book, “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming,” is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Triumph Over Adversity
Recent release “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming” from Page Publishing author John S. Morris shares the author’s deeply personal journey of overcoming adversity, from childhood challenges of nearsightedness and bullying to adult aspirations and dreams. Through candid reflection and unwavering faith, Morris offers readers a message of hope and resilience.
Roanoke, VA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John S. Morris, a seventy-year-old debut author, has completed his new book, “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming”: a gripping and captivating autobiographical account invites readers on a poignant journey of triumphing over adversity and having the courage to pursue one's dreams despite life’s struggles.
A native of Roanoke, Virginia, author John S. Morris is extremely active in preaching ministry even in his retirement. He has been married to his wife for twenty-nine years and has always enjoyed being around his family. The author loves good gospel music and listening to hot rod and NASCAR racing despite no longer being able to watch them due to his visual impairment.
“This story is about an illusion of a young fellow who happens to be me, who thought that he was the only one who had a mind-boggling problem that was not like his,” writes Morris. “As it was during my childhood, I had to contend with the reality of being very nearsighted. During that time, I used to think that I was the little Casanova that lived on my street whose ambition was to impress my peers and friends. But when the optometrist prescribed some thick-lens glasses to me to correct my sight, the playing field became uneven, and my image was put on hold. It was after my vision was somewhat corrected that I was able to navigate through the critics and the jokers coming from my running buddies. Overall, my journey as a child became very interesting.”
The author continues, “The reason why I invested in this story is because I wanted others to know that if I could overcome them, so can they. During my early years, I had my share of crisis and didn’t know at that time how to deal with them. Yes, it wasn’t long thereafter that I made up in my mind that I was going to put my trust in someone who is much stronger and much wiser than me. After I made that kind of resolve in my life, it was then that I became a dreamer. Even after I became an adult, that resolution became much stronger.”
Published by Page Publishing, John S. Morris’s inspiring tale follows the author from childhood to adulthood, exploring the ways in which he continues to chase after his dreams and never give up. Through sharing his story, Morris hopes to encourage readers from all walks of life and provide a powerful reminder that even in life’s darkest moments, there is always a path forward with enough determination and the unwavering strength of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Oh, but He That Endures: Challenges Keeps on Coming” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
