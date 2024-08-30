Author Elisabeth Joubert’s New Book, "Reading for Treats," Presents an Educational Tool That Combines Cooking with Reading Skills for a Delicious Learning Experience
Recent release “Reading for Treats” from Newman Springs Publishing author Elisabeth Joubert offers a unique way for parents and children to bond while developing essential reading skills. Featuring cherished family recipes, this book guides readers through simple to complex cooking tasks, enhancing vocabulary, comprehension, and sequential order.
New York, NY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elisabeth Joubert, who put herself through college to become a schoolteacher and holds a master’s degree in reading, has completed her new book, “Reading for Treats”: an innovative recipe guide that transforms cooking into a fun and educational activity that fosters literacy and creates memorable family moments.
“Reading for Treats” offers a unique approach to literacy development by integrating cooking with reading practice. Featuring a collection of beloved family recipes, Joubert’s work provides a hands-on way for children to engage with reading in a meaningful and enjoyable context. Each recipe is presented in a progressive format, beginning with simple instructions and advancing to more complex ones, which supports the development of essential reading skills.
“In ‘Reading for Treats,’ the child will utilize literal reading—reading for meaning,” writes Joubert. “As children read simple material and then move into more complex materials, they may encounter difficulties that interfere with their ability to grasp literal meanings. Some of the problems may arise from unfamiliarity with words or failure to follow organization and realize the significance of ideas. ‘Reading for Treats’ contains the familiar vocabulary of the primary grades and needed cooking terms. The organization of three groups and introducing the very easy-to-read recipes first, next and finally the harder-to-read recipes will show how ideas go together. The recipes have a pattern of organization necessary to increase understanding and the procedures to understand the ideas that are stated, literal meanings.”
The author continues, “‘Reading for Treats’ will develop reading in the content field of cooking. All the skills of word recognition and comprehension are required; but with a knowledge of basic reading words of the primary grades, cooking terminology, words listing ingredients, and general instructions in measurement and procedures, the pupil understands not only the ideas these materials cover but also retains them and related information as they progress from one recipe to another.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Elisabeth Joubert’s exciting book not only offers practical cooking knowledge but also provides a structured approach to improving literacy while helping young readers to build confidence and better grasp literal meanings to develop their reading comprehension skills. Through sharing this interactive reading experience, Joubert hopes to foster family engagement and literacy development in a way that makes learning both effective and enjoyable.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Reading for Treats” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
