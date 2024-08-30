Author Richard Cardillo’s New Book, “Married to Love: Words From My Heart,” is a Heartfelt Collection Offering Readers a Journey Through Romance and Emotional Expression
Recent release “Married to Love: Words From My Heart” from Newman Springs Publishing author Richard Cardillo offers a deeply personal exploration of romance and emotional expression. Through heartfelt statements and reflections, Cardillo aims to inspire readers to value love and maintain open communication in their relationships.
Walton, KY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Cardillo, who lives near Cincinnati Ohio and enjoys golf, writing, and tinkering in the garage, has completed his new book, “Married to Love: Words From My Heart”: an evocative collection of reflections, poems, and statements that delves into the profound and transformative power of love, offering readers a chance to explore the depth of romantic and emotional expression.
In “Married to Love: Words From My Heart,” Cardillo presents a series of heartfelt passages that reflect his deep appreciation for love and its central role in human experience. The book is designed for true romantics and anyone who values love above all other emotions. Through his writings, Cardillo seeks to offer solace and hope, particularly for those navigating difficult or abusive relationships.
“After 36 years of marriage and urging from friends, I decided to publish my collection of love statements written over the years to the love of my life,” writes Cardillo. “The statements are meant to be enjoyed by true romantics. I am not a poet or a gifted writer. I am just a passionate person who enjoys expressing his feelings. I hope my statements serve as an inspiration to romantic people to express their feelings to the special person in their life.
“Love is probably the most mysterious human emotion. It is hard to define, but you’ll know it when you find it. Sharing love with your life partner is one of the greatest joys a human can experience.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Richard Cardillo’s engaging series aims to bridge the gap between the inner emotional world of men and women, showcasing the capacity for heartfelt expression often underestimated in men. Emotionally stirring and candid, “Married to Love: Words From My Heart” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, helping them to find the inspiration to always express romantic thoughts, whether in writing or otherwise, to the people they love.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Married to Love: Words From My Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
