Frank Roberts’s New Book, “The Girl with the Black Hair: A Reluctant Love Affair,” Explores the Turbulent Intersection of One Man’s Personal and Professional Desires
New York, NY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books Author Frank Roberts, a veteran of the US Marine Corps who spent forty-five years throughout America and international while working in the engineering and construction industries, has published his first book, "The Girl with the Black Hair: A Reluctant Love Affair" of the romantic four book saga "Girls with Black Hair": a provocative and engaging series that follows one man's journey navigating both his professional aspirations and carnal desires.
“Having recently loved and lost, the only love affair that Mr. Roberts now wanted was with Corporate America, one that would turn into steady employment accompanied by a 401(k) retirement plan,” shares Frank. “But because of his indiscretions with some of his female acquaintances, married and single, his professional and personal life became extremely complicated and, at times, conflicted by a sexual addiction to a young girl and his ethical being trying to do the right thing for the one person he was most afraid to love, ‘The Girl with the Black Hair.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Frank Roberts’s book is a raw and insightful exploration of the conflict between personal fulfillment and professional responsibility, inviting readers to reflect on the nature of love, addiction, and the struggle for self-improvement in the face of profound personal challenges. Expertly paced and stirring, “The Girl with the Black Hair: A Reluctant Love Affair” is sure to capture the minds of readers, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the thrilling climax.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Girl with the Black Hair: A Reluctant Love Affair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
