Robert Dennie’s New Book, “The Flying Roll: The Time Shall Come When Man Shall be Cut Off,” Offers Divine Insights on Prophecy and Avoiding Destruction
Rialto, CA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Dennie, a loving husband and father who has always enjoyed reading the Bible, has completed his most recent book, “The Flying Roll: The Time Shall Come When Man Shall be Cut Off”: a compelling, faith-based read that explores how to navigate the end times according to God’s will to help readers avoid impending destruction through spiritual readiness and understanding.
Born from the author’s deep spiritual journey as well as a vision he interprets as a divine directive to write, “The Flying Roll” offers a detailed examination of the coming problems mankind will face, and how to avoid destruction. Through providing an analysis of the current global climate, Dennie addresses issues such as climate change and warfare, and their role in the prophesied end times.
“In this book, I have pointed out a way for God’s people to avoid the end destruction coming upon the wicked,” writes Dennie. “In my book, I explain in detail the rise and fall of all world governments, including the coming kingdom of Christ. That explanation starts with the first world government of King Nebuchadnezzar and lists every rising government in proper order until the coming of the kingdom of Christ.
“Which helps us understand where we are in God’s prophecy today, because when God releases the flying roll, we need to be walking holy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Dennie’s book serves as both a prophetic warning and a guide for spiritual preparedness, encouraging readers to understand their place in God’s overarching plan and to act in accordance with divine expectations. Through detailed exploration of prophecy and world events, “The Flying Roll” provides valuable insights for anyone concerned about the future and seeking spiritual clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Flying Roll: The Time Shall Come When Man Shall be Cut Off” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born from the author’s deep spiritual journey as well as a vision he interprets as a divine directive to write, “The Flying Roll” offers a detailed examination of the coming problems mankind will face, and how to avoid destruction. Through providing an analysis of the current global climate, Dennie addresses issues such as climate change and warfare, and their role in the prophesied end times.
“In this book, I have pointed out a way for God’s people to avoid the end destruction coming upon the wicked,” writes Dennie. “In my book, I explain in detail the rise and fall of all world governments, including the coming kingdom of Christ. That explanation starts with the first world government of King Nebuchadnezzar and lists every rising government in proper order until the coming of the kingdom of Christ.
“Which helps us understand where we are in God’s prophecy today, because when God releases the flying roll, we need to be walking holy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Dennie’s book serves as both a prophetic warning and a guide for spiritual preparedness, encouraging readers to understand their place in God’s overarching plan and to act in accordance with divine expectations. Through detailed exploration of prophecy and world events, “The Flying Roll” provides valuable insights for anyone concerned about the future and seeking spiritual clarity.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Flying Roll: The Time Shall Come When Man Shall be Cut Off” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories