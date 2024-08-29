Brandy Seigneur’s Newly Released "Lies to Light" is an Inspirational Journey of Redemption and Faith
“Lies to Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brandy Seigneur is a poignant exploration of overcoming the lies of the enemy through faith in God. This book chronicles the author’s personal journey from abuse and rejection to finding love, acceptance, and spiritual fulfillment.
Ontario, OH, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Lies to Light”: a compelling testament to the triumph of faith over adversity. “Lies to Light” is the creation of published author, Brandy Seigneur, a Christian wife, a writer, and a loving home-school mom to a very special six-year-old. She also teaches Sunday school at their nondenominational church.
Seigneur shares, “What lies has the enemy told you?
“What lies have you believed?
“I can imagine we have all believed lies from the enemy. Times get hard, and sometimes it feels as if there is no way out. We feel defeated and broken. This book explains how you can overcome any obstacle with God. He shows up at just the right time to turn a negative situation into a beautiful testimony. Read on as I explain my personal life journey from abuse and rejection to love and acceptance.
“You are here for a reason, and as you navigate these pages, may you too feel the amazing peace and joy in your own life. Sometimes life throws us curveballs, and we are shaken in depression, anxiety, and fear—all lies from the enemy.
“God’s presence is powerful and can show up in our lives at just the right time.
No matter how much hurt, rejection, or destruction the enemy has brought into your life, you can have a hope to make it through the storm. God doesn’t just leave us where he found us. He picks us up and wipes our tears with his gentle but mighty love.
“I had heard about God throughout my life, but I never experienced God.
“I never let him into those deep and empty voids within my heart. Only in the stillness could I hear my heavenly father speak to me. When he did, everything changed. I mean everything. I pray that as you read, you open your heart to God, your Creator, and listen to one story of how the enemy came to devour…but God.
“Before the first page of this book was written, God spoke that if this book touched one person in a special way, then it has done its job.
“My prayer is that it touches many lives beyond my imagination.
“This book’s title, 'Lies to Light,' came about when I realized what God has done full circle in my life. God took the lies from the enemy and showed me the light of his glory throughout my last forty years. God was always there. Always guiding and protecting me every step of the way to proclaim his goodness.
“Revelation 12: We overcome by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandy Seigneur’s new book illuminates the path to spiritual renewal and inner healing, offering readers profound insights into the power of God’s love and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Lies to Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lies to Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Seigneur shares, “What lies has the enemy told you?
“What lies have you believed?
“I can imagine we have all believed lies from the enemy. Times get hard, and sometimes it feels as if there is no way out. We feel defeated and broken. This book explains how you can overcome any obstacle with God. He shows up at just the right time to turn a negative situation into a beautiful testimony. Read on as I explain my personal life journey from abuse and rejection to love and acceptance.
“You are here for a reason, and as you navigate these pages, may you too feel the amazing peace and joy in your own life. Sometimes life throws us curveballs, and we are shaken in depression, anxiety, and fear—all lies from the enemy.
“God’s presence is powerful and can show up in our lives at just the right time.
No matter how much hurt, rejection, or destruction the enemy has brought into your life, you can have a hope to make it through the storm. God doesn’t just leave us where he found us. He picks us up and wipes our tears with his gentle but mighty love.
“I had heard about God throughout my life, but I never experienced God.
“I never let him into those deep and empty voids within my heart. Only in the stillness could I hear my heavenly father speak to me. When he did, everything changed. I mean everything. I pray that as you read, you open your heart to God, your Creator, and listen to one story of how the enemy came to devour…but God.
“Before the first page of this book was written, God spoke that if this book touched one person in a special way, then it has done its job.
“My prayer is that it touches many lives beyond my imagination.
“This book’s title, 'Lies to Light,' came about when I realized what God has done full circle in my life. God took the lies from the enemy and showed me the light of his glory throughout my last forty years. God was always there. Always guiding and protecting me every step of the way to proclaim his goodness.
“Revelation 12: We overcome by the blood of the Lamb and the word of our testimony.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brandy Seigneur’s new book illuminates the path to spiritual renewal and inner healing, offering readers profound insights into the power of God’s love and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Lies to Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Lies to Light,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories