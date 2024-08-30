Robert and Elizabeth French’s Newly Released “MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning” is a Delightful and Educational Adventure
“MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Robert and Elizabeth French is a charming series of twenty-one stories featuring Marvin MacGregor’s adventures, each imparting valuable life lessons through engaging encounters with a variety of whimsical characters.
Fredericksburg, PA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning,” a delightful and insightful collection of children’s adventures filled with valuable life lessons, is the creation of published authors, Robert and Elizabeth French.
Robert and Elizabeth French share, “Join Marvin MacGregor in his new adventures in MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning. Follow his travels to Camptown, Kansas City, Mansfield, Mt. Olive, Mt. Vernon, and Nashville as he unexpectedly encounters dogs, ducks, horses, mice, and more pickles! Every child needs a friend like Marvin. He does his best each day, but once in a while, he falls short. Sometimes with family and oftentimes with friends, Marvin learns at least one of life’s important lessons in each of the twenty-one heartwarming adventures. We trust you will learn a lesson or two too! Keep the pickles nearby as you enjoy each story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert and Elizabeth French’s new book is an entertaining and enjoyable installment to the “Marvin's MacIntosh Lane” series, offering both fun and meaningful reflections for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Robert and Elizabeth French share, “Join Marvin MacGregor in his new adventures in MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning. Follow his travels to Camptown, Kansas City, Mansfield, Mt. Olive, Mt. Vernon, and Nashville as he unexpectedly encounters dogs, ducks, horses, mice, and more pickles! Every child needs a friend like Marvin. He does his best each day, but once in a while, he falls short. Sometimes with family and oftentimes with friends, Marvin learns at least one of life’s important lessons in each of the twenty-one heartwarming adventures. We trust you will learn a lesson or two too! Keep the pickles nearby as you enjoy each story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert and Elizabeth French’s new book is an entertaining and enjoyable installment to the “Marvin's MacIntosh Lane” series, offering both fun and meaningful reflections for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “MARVABLES: Messages with Meaning,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories