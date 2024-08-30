Marcy Costas Romeos’s Newly Released “From Farm to Feta and the Tables In Between” is a Delicious Journey Through Food and Family Ties
“From Farm to Feta and the Tables In Between” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcy Costas Romeos is a delightful blend of memoir and cookbook, exploring the deep connections between food, family, and cultural traditions through a rich collection of stories and recipes.
New York, NY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From Farm to Feta and the Tables In Between”: a heartwarming culinary memoir that celebrates the love of food and the bonds it creates. “From Farm to Feta and the Tables In Between” is the creation of published author, Marcy Costas Romeos, a wife to one Yorgos, mother of four, registered nurse, fitness enthusiast, and wannabe food critic with sugarplum fairy dreams of travel and tasting. She has rarely met someone she does not want to share a meal and a story with. She was raised on farm food in Indiana and calls Greece her home for thirty years.
Romeos shares, “Devour this book as you would a piece of chocolate cake after a monthlong sugar fast. Start at the farm or work backward from the tables in between. Decorate your table with a mix of familiar dishes and brave first-time recipes. Take time to read the words sandwiched between the recipes as you follow my culinary pilgrimage. I hope my love story with food, friends, and family will help form yours. Make notes in the blank spaces, triple-star 'do again' recipes, and add a bold WWST (what was she thinking?) to your least favorite. It’s quite possible you may 'tweak' that recipe and make it your own, just like my mom. We all have different palates, but they all crave the same thing – flavor.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcy Costas Romeos’s new book offers a delectable exploration of how food ties us to our roots and nourishes our relationships, with a flavorful mix of recipes and heartfelt stories.
Consumers can purchase “From Farm to Feta and the Tables In Between” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Farm to Feta and the Tables In Between,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
