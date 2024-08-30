G.2.G.’s Newly Released "Blackey, Dovey, and Mommy" is a Charming and Educational Children’s Book Based on a True Story
“Blackey, Dovey, and Mommy” from Christian Faith Publishing author G.2.G. is an engaging children’s book that explores themes of harmony, empathy, and learning through the story of unlikely animal friends.
New York, NY, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Blackey, Dovey, and Mommy”: a vibrant and unique juvenile non-fiction. “Blackey, Dovey, and Mommy” is the creation of published author, G.2.G., who developed her passion for writing as a young woman in Volusia County, Florida. She believed the written word could unlock doors as well as the imagination of young children. Apart from writing, she also loves to paint and spend time with her grandchildren.
G.2.G. shares, “Is it even possible for natural-born enemies to live in harmony? Your child will learn the answer in this book along with colors and numbers. It will keep their attention, stimulate their precious little minds, and increase their empathy for others.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G.2.G.’s new book delights young readers with its captivating story and vibrant illustrations, while also providing educational content that promotes empathy and learning.
Consumers can purchase “Blackey, Dovey, and Mommy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blackey, Dovey, and Mommy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
