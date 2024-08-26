Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano’s New Short Film "Gangsta Gardener" Featuring Ron Finley Set for West Coast Premier at Cordillera International Film Festival

Winters Rock Entertainment is thrilled to announce the West Coast Premiere of its latest short documentary film, "Gangsta Gardener," at the prestigious Cordillera International Film Festival. Directed by the award winning creative team of Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano, the film is set to captivate audiences on Friday September 27, 2024, at 3:15pm, screening at the IMAX Galaxy Theatre in Reno, NV.