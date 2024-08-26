Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano’s New Short Film "Gangsta Gardener" Featuring Ron Finley Set for West Coast Premier at Cordillera International Film Festival
Winters Rock Entertainment is thrilled to announce the West Coast Premiere of its latest short documentary film, "Gangsta Gardener," at the prestigious Cordillera International Film Festival. Directed by the award winning creative team of Miranda Winters & Rocky Romano, the film is set to captivate audiences on Friday September 27, 2024, at 3:15pm, screening at the IMAX Galaxy Theatre in Reno, NV.
Los Angeles, CA, August 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "Gangsta Gardener" offers a powerful narrative through a single interview with Ron Finley, paired with mesmerizing footage from his South Los Angeles garden. Ron Finley, a legend in the world of gardening (his gardening Masterclass is one of the most popular on the site), shares his profound journey and relentless pursuit to create a better world by empowering others to challenge societal norms. His garden, located in South Los Angeles, serves as a living testament to his mission of sustainable neighborhood gardening.
"We reached out to Ron Finley because we believe in his mission and wanted to create a piece that addressed food deserts in our area," said Miranda Winters, co-director of the film. "Ron Finley's story is one of resilience, innovation, and the unwavering belief in the power of change. We hope this film inspires audiences to embrace their own ability to defy the status quo and create meaningful impact in their own lives and communities."
"We hope that the film will spark discussions about the importance of revolutionary thinking and community in the face of an isolating culture that is built around commerce," added Rocky Romano, co-director of the film. "Our goal is that these discussions inspire positive actions - whether they are on a personal, local, or global level."
Produced by Winters Rock Entertainment, "Gangsta Gardener" showcases the creative vision and commitment to storytelling excellence that has become synonymous with Winters Rock Entertainment. The film's unique visuals, coupled with Finley's compelling narrative, promise an unforgettable cinematic experience.
