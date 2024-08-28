Valentin Mera Launches “Encantador’s Alam The Visibility Americana Tour” from Central Florida

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Valentín Mera is set to start filming and debut the second season of his popular YouTube series Encantador, now titled Encantador’s Alam The Americana Tour. This new season will take viewers on a journey through small towns in Central Florida, where Valentín will host, produce, and judge how well these communities welcome him. Valentín will also have a guest discussing a specific subject and will share new music on every episode.