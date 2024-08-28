Valentin Mera Launches “Encantador’s Alam The Visibility Americana Tour” from Central Florida
Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Valentín Mera is set to start filming and debut the second season of his popular YouTube series Encantador, now titled Encantador’s Alam The Americana Tour. This new season will take viewers on a journey through small towns in Central Florida, where Valentín will host, produce, and judge how well these communities welcome him. Valentín will also have a guest discussing a specific subject and will share new music on every episode.
Following the Emmy-nominated success of his first episode of season 1 due to its featured on NBC Acceso Total intimate portrait of his transformation from Diana Mera to now. Valentín aims to showcase the charm and hospitality of Central Florida’s towns, contributing to local tourism. Each episode will feature Valentín’s personal experiences and assessments of how these towns embrace him, offering an authentic glimpse into the region.
The series, produced by Valentín’s Alcamay Records and supported by key brand partners, will premiere its first episode on YouTube on Sunday, October 20, 2024.
For more information, Google Valentín Mera and visit his social media.
About Valentín Mera:
Valentín Mera is a renowned singer-songwriter and producer known for his innovative work in music and media. Formerly known as Diana Mera, his Emmy-nominated work and music distributed by Sony Music/The Orchard continue to inspire audiences worldwide.
