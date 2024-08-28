New Cohort of "Getting Started for Authors" Writing Program Launches September 24
Aspiring writers, your journey to becoming a published author starts now! Join Publish Your Purpose's “Getting Started for Authors” writing program, a comprehensive 6-month online course designed to take you from the spark of an idea to a finished manuscript. This program is perfect for those looking to overcome writer's block, join a supportive writing group, and get expert guidance on every step of the writing process.
Hartford, CT, August 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Publish Your Purpose, a leading hybrid publisher, announces the upcoming cohort of its acclaimed "Getting Started for Authors" writing program, set to begin September 24, 2024. This innovative 6-month program is designed to guide aspiring authors from initial concept to completed manuscript.
Key Program Highlights:
Comprehensive Writing Support: Weekly strategy sessions and writer's groups provide accountability and guidance throughout the writing process.
Overcoming Writer's Block: Learn proven techniques to establish a consistent writing routine and overcome common obstacles.
Community Building: Join a supportive network of fellow aspiring authors and industry professionals.
Focused Manuscript Development: Receive expert guidance on refining your book's focus and message.
Professional Resources: Access dozens of video lessons, writing resources, and worksheets developed by experienced authors.
Marketing Insights: Monthly book marketing expert series featuring industry leaders.
The "Getting Started for Authors" program offers a unique blend of structured support and creative freedom, making it ideal for first-time authors looking to bring their book ideas to life.
"Our goal is to demystify the writing process and provide aspiring authors with the tools and support they need to succeed," says Jenn T. Grace, Founder & CEO at Publish Your Purpose. "We've helped over 300 authors turn their ideas into published books, and we're excited to welcome a new cohort of writers this September."
Program participants will benefit from:
Weekly accountability and strategy sessions
Peer critiques in a supportive environment
Access to cutting-edge writing and organization tools
Personalized feedback from program facilitators and a developmental editor
Exclusive access to a private Facebook group for ongoing support
The "Getting Started for Authors" program is now open for enrollment at a special rate of $5,997 USD for the full 6-month course (20% savings with full payment).
For more information about the "Getting Started for Authors" writing program or to enroll, visit www.gettingstartedforauthors.com.
Contact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
