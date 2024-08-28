Samsara Management Launches Wraith Capital Advisory Services to Revolutionize Debt Solutions

Samsara Management Inc. has launched Wraith Capital Advisory Services Inc., a new division focused on providing bespoke debt solutions for lower and middle-market transactions. Wraith Capital will offer customized financial products, including senior secured debt and mezzanine financing, supporting deals from $10 million to $500 million. The division will also assist regional banks with liquidity issues by purchasing notes and helping manage reserves.