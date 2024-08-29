New in Python Connectors Release: Microsoft Excel Integration and Updated Subscription Model Support
Devart released a new Python Connector for Microsoft Excel, an updated subscription model for the Python product line, and more.
Prague, Czech Republic, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, provided a new release of Python Connectors with a lot of updates.
In this release, Devart rolled out a new Python Connector for Microsoft Excel. It enables users to perform, create, read, update, and delete operations on their Microsoft Excel data.
The list of the following enhancements:
- The new subscription model is available for all Python Connectors
- Added connection pooling for all connectors
- Metadata caching was added in Python Connectors for BigCommerce, Dynamics 365, NetSuite, Salesforce, and Zoho CRM
- Support for the latest database versions: Firebird 5, PostgreSQL 16, MongoDB 6 and 7,
- Support for the UTF-8 encoding in xBase databases
To learn more about this release and download the new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/python-connectors-release-microsoft-excel-integration-and-updated-subscription-model.html
Devart Python Connector is a reliable connectivity solution for accessing database servers and cloud services from Python applications to perform create, read, update, and delete operations on stored data. The solution fully implements the Python DB API 2.0 specification and is distributed as a wheel package for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/
Contact
Devart
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
