Abigail Jenson’s Newly Released, "The Other Side Of Heaven," is an Inspiring Message of Encouragement, Faith, and God’s Healing Promise

“The Other Side Of Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Abigail Jenson is a powerful testament to overcoming childhood abuse and finding healing through faith. The book chronicles Jenson’s personal journey, guided by her faith in God, as she breaks free from the chains of unforgiveness and discovers her purpose in life.