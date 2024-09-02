Rev. Daniel Dapaah, PhD’s Newly Released “Growing in Discipleship: A Guide to Spiritual Maturity in Christ” is an Insightful and Comprehensive Resource
“Growing in Discipleship: A Guide to Spiritual Maturity in Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Daniel Dapaah, PhD is a thoughtfully crafted guide that explores the essential elements of growing in spiritual maturity and understanding fundamental Christian doctrines.
Fredicksburg, VA, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Growing in Discipleship: A Guide to Spiritual Maturity in Christ”: an insightful and comprehensive resource designed to help believers deepen their spiritual walk. “Growing in Discipleship: A Guide to Spiritual Maturity in Christ” is the creation of published author, Rev. Daniel Dapaah, PhD, the professor of divinity at Leland Seminary and associate pastor of Parkwood Baptist Church, Virginia. Rev. Dr. Dapaah studied at the University of St. Andrews, Scotland; Wycliffe Hall, Oxford; and Coventry University. He is a sought-after preacher and Bible teacher and the author of The Relationship Between John the Baptist and Jesus of Nazareth: A Socio-Historical Study (UPA, 2005). He, his wife, Linda, an attorney-at-law, and their two children live in Stafford, Virginia.
Rev. Dapaah shares, “The primary responsibility of the church, its raison d’être, is to make disciples by sharing the 'good news' of salvation and teaching believers to grow in maturity in Christ (Matt 28:16–20; 1 Cor 3:2–3; 14:20). What does it mean to grow in discipleship and maturity in Christ? What are the required ingredients for such growth and maturity to occur? Answers to both questions are provided in the book you’re about to read. Growing in Discipleship is wide-ranging in scope, from biblical studies to systematic theology, focusing on a sample of fundamental doctrines of the Christian faith. The book is written for both new and old believers who are seeking a deeper engagement with and understanding of the good news of salvation in Christ. Daniel Dapaah has broken down the complex theological concepts to present them in a concise and accessible format to readers who have no background in biblical studies. Beginning seminarians will also find this book useful. But true discipleship is more than an intellectual assent to the doctrines of the church. It is also a personal commitment to the life and teachings of Christ. It involves growing spiritually to reflect the image of Christ (Latin, Imago Dei). The book includes an 'Individual or Group Exercise' guide at the end of each chapter, focusing on sample questions from the study, a 'Personal Application' for reflection, and a 'Commitment' to grow and mature in Christ through the enabling power of the Holy Spirit. This book is a useful resource for individual and group Bible study.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Daniel Dapaah, PhD’s new book offers a detailed and accessible approach to spiritual growth and Christian discipleship.
Consumers can purchase “Growing in Discipleship: A Guide to Spiritual Maturity in Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing in Discipleship: A Guide to Spiritual Maturity in Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
