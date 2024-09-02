Linda Speede’s Newly Released "The Night God Visited Me" is an Inspiring Spiritual Journey
“The Night God Visited Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Speede is a compelling exploration of faith, redemption, and personal transformation, emphasizing themes of divine intervention, forgiveness, and spiritual growth.
Inglewood, CA, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Night God Visited Me,” a powerful testimony of redemption and spiritual awakening, is the creation of published author, Linda Speede.
Speede shares, “God inhabits the praises of His people. (psalm 22:3)
“Capitalizing His Name on paper is one thing. Capitalizing his name in your heart, mind, and soul is it all. He said, 'I will know them by their fruits.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Speede’s new book delves into the author’s personal journey from darkness to light, recounting moments of divine visitation, the transformative power of faith, and the importance of living a life reflective of Christ’s teachings.
Consumers can purchase “The Night God Visited Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Night God Visited Me,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
