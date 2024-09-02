Melissa Cernak’s Newly Released "Little Heidi Hides" is a Sweet Story of a Shy and Beloved Cat
“Little Heidi Hides” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Cernak is a delightful early reader narrative that follows a trio of cats as one attempts to hide around the house.
Baltimore, MD, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Heidi Hides”: a charming tale of feline adventure, is the creation of published author, Melissa Cernak.
Cernak shares, “I enjoy adventure, magic, and mystery.
“My heart lives in the stars.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Cernak’s new book offers a heartwarming narrative that encourages young readers to face their fears and discover the joys of friendship and exploration.
Consumers can purchase “Little Heidi Hides” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Heidi Hides,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
