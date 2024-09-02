Dr. Christopher Mosier’s Newly Released "Doctor in the Mirror" is a Charming Tale of Learning About How Our Bodies Work and Caring for Ourselves
“Doctor in the Mirror” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Christopher Mosier is an informative reading experience that promotes overall health in relation to mobility, range of motion, and so much more as key components of chiropractic care are explored.
Salem, IN, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Doctor in the Mirror”: a unique and educational reading experience for juvenile readers. “Doctor in the Mirror” is the creation of published author, Dr. Christopher Mosier, a devoted husband and father who finished his degree at Hanover College and continued his education at Logan University with a doctorate in chiropractic and obtained his master of science in sports, science, and rehabilitation.
Dr. Mosier shares, “'My back is out, and I cannot move too good.'
“Our banjo-playing, hog-farming black bear friend finds himself in a predicament, experiencing debilitating back pain. After meeting Dr. Bottom at Wellsville Chiropractic, Bubba Blue discovers that there is a doctor inside all of us.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Christopher Mosier’s new book is an engaging installment to the author’s planned “Wellsville Adventure” series.
Consumers can purchase “Doctor in the Mirror” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Doctor in the Mirror,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
