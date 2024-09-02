Timothy Dolan’s Newly Released "Brandon and the Monster Truck" is a Heartwarming Tale of Childhood Adventure and Family Bonds
“Brandon and the Monster Truck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Dolan is a heartwarming children’s book inspired by true events, celebrating family bonds and the joy of childhood play.
La Crosse, WI, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Brandon and the Monster Truck”: a heartwarming children’s story about a young boy's adventures with his favorite toy. “Brandon and the Monster Truck” is the creation of published author, Timothy Dolan, who was born and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He graduated high school in 2004. He was working as an auto mechanic when he met the woman of his dreams in 2007, and in 2008, he married her. Then a month later, she gave birth to their first baby boy named Dominic and then two years later gave birth to their second son, Zachary, followed four years later by their third and last son, Brandon.
Dolan shares, “This book is inspired by true events. It’s about a toddler named Brandon who loves playing with his monster truck. He’s sad because he and his family have to move to a different house. At this time, the only thing that keeps Brandon happy is his monster truck. He has two older brothers whom he just loves chasing around with his monster truck. Once they get settled into their new home, they have a huge surprise for Brandon!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Dolan’s new book captures the joys and struggles of childhood, emphasizing themes of family, adaptation, and the comfort found in cherished toys.
Consumers can purchase “Brandon and the Monster Truck” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brandon and the Monster Truck,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
