Mary Gardner’s New Book, "Willows of Northridge," is a Whimsical and Captivating Tale That Follows Four Insects Who Make a Plan to Find a Mystical Valley
Springfield, TN, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mary Gardner, a mother of two and loving grandmother of one who enjoys working with children, has completed her most recent book, “Willows of Northridge”: a charming tale set in a magical forest inhabited by insects who decide to set off on an unforgettable journey to find the valley of green mist.
In “Willows of Northridge,” readers are introduced to Lady Buzzal, Herman Mantel, Mr. C. Wiggley and Joe Spiny, who live together in the forest and help to take care of each other. When they hear of a legendary valley full of secrets, the four friends decide to head out and solve the mystery once and for all.
Published by Fulton Books, Mary Gardner’s book will capture the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on this riveting story of friendship and adventure. With vibrant illustrations to help bring Gardner’s story to life, “Willows of Northridge” promises an enchanting experience that is sure to be a cherished addition to any family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Willows of Northridge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
