Author Michael Sharpes’s New Book, "The Adventures of Freddy and Freda," is a Series of Short Stories Inspired by the Adventures of the Author’s Children
Recent release “The Adventures of Freddy and Freda” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Sharpes is a riveting and engaging assortment of short stories inspired by true events surrounding the author’s two adopted children, and the situations they have found themselves in over the years with their family and friends.
Fountain Inn, SC, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Sharpes, a loving husband and father of three, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of Freddy and Freda”: a charming collection of short stories inspired by the author’s own family that follows siblings Freddy and Freda and their various adventures, awkward situation, and hilarious hijinks they often find themselves in.
Born and raised in New Zealand, author Michael Sharpes moved to America to be with his now wife of twenty-two years. After a few years of being married, Mike and his wife decided to adopt a brother and sister in need of a forever-loving family. After watching these two children interact not only with each other but with Mike, his wife, the other children in their neighborhood, and their helping with a homework project for their sons, Mike was inspired to write a few short stories about his adopted children’s early years in this new family and life in their neighborhood placing them into two books.
“A collection of short stories, inspired by family and the children of Raven Wood and a little bit of real life,” writes Sharpes. “Every story I have written is inspired by true events; in one case it was an entire day. From the wrapping of a grandpa to the hanging of Christmas lights. From falling off a bike to adopting a puppy.
“I hope you enjoy reading about some of the happenings in our lives, as much as I enjoyed living them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Sharpes’s riveting tale is the first in a planned series and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Freda and Freddy’s various adventures, leading to a heartwarming conclusions that will leave readers eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Freddy and Freda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born and raised in New Zealand, author Michael Sharpes moved to America to be with his now wife of twenty-two years. After a few years of being married, Mike and his wife decided to adopt a brother and sister in need of a forever-loving family. After watching these two children interact not only with each other but with Mike, his wife, the other children in their neighborhood, and their helping with a homework project for their sons, Mike was inspired to write a few short stories about his adopted children’s early years in this new family and life in their neighborhood placing them into two books.
“A collection of short stories, inspired by family and the children of Raven Wood and a little bit of real life,” writes Sharpes. “Every story I have written is inspired by true events; in one case it was an entire day. From the wrapping of a grandpa to the hanging of Christmas lights. From falling off a bike to adopting a puppy.
“I hope you enjoy reading about some of the happenings in our lives, as much as I enjoyed living them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Sharpes’s riveting tale is the first in a planned series and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers of all ages as they follow along on Freda and Freddy’s various adventures, leading to a heartwarming conclusions that will leave readers eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Adventures of Freddy and Freda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories