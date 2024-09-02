Author Vicki Gardiner, LPC’s New Book, "Sam's Invisible Shield," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Boy Who Discovers a Special Power to Protect Him from Harsh Words
Recent release “Sam's Invisible Shield” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vicki Gardiner, LPC is a charming story that follows Sam, a curious young adventurer who discovers a magical shield that protects him from hurtful words. As Sam shares this magical gift with his friends, they form the Shield Bearers group to spread positivity and empowerment throughout their town.
New York, NY, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Vicki Gardiner, LPC, a dedicated licensed professional counselor, seasoned school counselor, and experienced educator who brings a wealth of expertise and empathy to her work in the field of mental health and education, has completed her new book, “Sam's Invisible Shield”: a riveting story of a young boy named Sam who uses a magical shield to protect himself from the harmful words of bullies, offering readers an uplifting exploration of kindness, self-esteem, and the power of emotional resilience.
With a passion for supporting individuals and families, author Vicki Gardiner, LPC has made a significant impact through her counseling practice, helping numerous clients navigate life’s challenges with resilience and strength. Residing in the heart of Texas with her husband and children, Vicki finds joy in the simple pleasures of life. When she’s not engaging with clients or writing, she cherishes quality moments spent with her family and immersing herself in the captivating world of books and great movies.
“Join Sam, a young adventurer in the bustling town of Harmonyville, where not everything is sunshine and laughter,” writes Vicki. “Sam, with his heart full of curiosity and kindness, discovers a magical secret: the Invisible Shield of Power. It protects Sam from hurtful words. Eager to spread kindness, Sam helps his friends discover their own invisible shields, starting with a new friend named Katie. As the Shield Bearers group grows, the power of their shields helps erase all negativity from Harmonyville, spreading kindness and making the world a better place. In the end, they all live happily ever after, knowing that hurtful words now have no power and that kindness is the shield that will always protect them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Vicki Gardiner, LPC’s uplifting tale is inspired by the author’s desire to share her professional wisdom and experiences with others while uplifting readers to offer hope, guidance, and understanding. With colorful artwork to help bring Gardiner’s tale to life, “Sam’s Invisible Shield” is the perfect addition to any child’s library, offering a powerful message wrapped in an imaginative and delightful tale that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Sam's Invisible Shield” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
