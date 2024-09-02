Author Vicki Gardiner, LPC’s New Book, "Sam's Invisible Shield," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Boy Who Discovers a Special Power to Protect Him from Harsh Words

Recent release “Sam's Invisible Shield” from Newman Springs Publishing author Vicki Gardiner, LPC is a charming story that follows Sam, a curious young adventurer who discovers a magical shield that protects him from hurtful words. As Sam shares this magical gift with his friends, they form the Shield Bearers group to spread positivity and empowerment throughout their town.