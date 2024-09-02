Author Olayinka Deborah Akinkunmi Akanbi’s New Book, "Daily Devotional for Kids," is an Accessible Guide for Young Minds to Explore Faith and Biblical Teachings
Recent release “Daily Devotional for Kids” from Covenant Books author Olayinka Deborah Akinkunmi Akanbi is a comprehensive devotional guide designed specifically for children aged six to thirteen that features affirmations, confessions, and simplified Bible verses and stories to provide an enriching and visually appealing way for kids to connect with their faith daily.
Newark, NJ, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Olayinka Deborah Akinkunmi Akanbi, a passionate follower of Christ and a seasoned kindergarten teacher who holds a Bachelor of Science in economics, has completed her new book, “Daily Devotional for Kids”: a compelling devotional guide that is thoughtfully crafted for children to offer them a meaningful way to explore and understand biblical teachings in their daily lives.
“‘Daily Devotional for Kids’ is a devotional for children of all ages from ages six to thirteen. It is a daily study guide with verses of the Bible explained in the simplest context for easier understanding, with words of affirmation, confessions, coupled with outstanding biblical stories with exciting coloring pages that are beautiful to the eyes,” writes Akanbi.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Olayinka Deborah Akinkunmi Akanbi’s new book is an invaluable tool for parents, teachers, and caregivers seeking to foster a deeper understanding of faith in young hearts. Perfect for daily use at home, in Sunday schools, or as part of a children’s ministry program, “Daily Devotional for Kids” promises to enrich the spiritual lives of young readers and support their growth in faith.
Readers can purchase “Daily Devotional for Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
