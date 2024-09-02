Author Shara Waller’s New Book, "Please Unlock the Door," is a Fascinating and Gripping Autobiographical Account of the Author’s Discovery of Truth and Perspective
Recent release “Please Unlock the Door” from Covenant Books author Shara Waller is a compelling and introspective memoir centered around the author’s journey of self-discovery. Through candid reflections and playful exploration, Waller’s novel reveals the deeper truths hidden behind her confident facade as a child.
Jacksonville, FL, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shara Waller, a loving wife and mother of three adult children who enjoys shopping, traveling, watching horror movies, and listening to jazz music, has completed her new book, “Please Unlock the Door”: a unique and engaging work that provides a captivating glimpse into the author’s world as she transforms from a young who believes she has all the answers to a wiser and informed adult.
“There was a time when I knew for sure I was locked in, but I really wasn’t,” writes Waller. “In the beginning, that’s what I thought, you know. Children, especially one like me—an only child, spoiled rotten (which I didn’t know at the time)—believed they were running the show. I thought I knew everything. No, I knew I did.
“To understand me and my marvels, one must grasp how little Miss Brilliant came about. I want to let you in slowly; just crack the door a bit. I can’t fully open up all the way yet, you see, with me in charge of myself and how I am. Okay, this almost first grader will open the door a bit more so you won’t be in the dark because the light (John 8:12) needs to be on. There’s no need to fear. Secrets are going to come out. Just remember that the beginning of the journey is from the perspective of a know-it-all superior first grader. So far, I’m sure you’re saying that this little Miss Brilliant has it all figured out early in life—just about.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shara Waller’s new book is an exploration of the journey from certainty to self-discovery that gently guides readers through the process of understanding and growth. Emotionally stirring and raw, “Please Unlock the Door” will challenge readers to reflect on their own experiences and the ways in which they confront and overcome their personal struggles, making it an enriching addition to any reader’s collection.
Readers can purchase “Please Unlock the Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“There was a time when I knew for sure I was locked in, but I really wasn’t,” writes Waller. “In the beginning, that’s what I thought, you know. Children, especially one like me—an only child, spoiled rotten (which I didn’t know at the time)—believed they were running the show. I thought I knew everything. No, I knew I did.
“To understand me and my marvels, one must grasp how little Miss Brilliant came about. I want to let you in slowly; just crack the door a bit. I can’t fully open up all the way yet, you see, with me in charge of myself and how I am. Okay, this almost first grader will open the door a bit more so you won’t be in the dark because the light (John 8:12) needs to be on. There’s no need to fear. Secrets are going to come out. Just remember that the beginning of the journey is from the perspective of a know-it-all superior first grader. So far, I’m sure you’re saying that this little Miss Brilliant has it all figured out early in life—just about.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shara Waller’s new book is an exploration of the journey from certainty to self-discovery that gently guides readers through the process of understanding and growth. Emotionally stirring and raw, “Please Unlock the Door” will challenge readers to reflect on their own experiences and the ways in which they confront and overcome their personal struggles, making it an enriching addition to any reader’s collection.
Readers can purchase “Please Unlock the Door” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories