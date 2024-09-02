Author Shara Waller’s New Book, "Please Unlock the Door," is a Fascinating and Gripping Autobiographical Account of the Author’s Discovery of Truth and Perspective

Recent release “Please Unlock the Door” from Covenant Books author Shara Waller is a compelling and introspective memoir centered around the author’s journey of self-discovery. Through candid reflections and playful exploration, Waller’s novel reveals the deeper truths hidden behind her confident facade as a child.