Author John Ekdahl’s New Book, "A Bible of Smiles: Reminders of the Joy and Happiness That Surrounds Us," Encourages Readers to Celebrate Every Joy in Life
Recent release “A Bible of Smiles: Reminders of the Joy and Happiness that Surrounds Us” from Covenant Books author John Ekdahl is a heartwarming exploration of the simple joys and profound happiness that permeate one’s life. Through this collection, Ekdahl encourages readers to discover the everyday blessings that bring smiles to their faces, highlighting humanity’s divine inherent gift of joy.
Fayetteville, GA, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Ekdahl, an eighty-one-year-old Christian, husband, father, grandfather, entrepreneur, and public speaker, has completed his new book, “A Bible of Smiles: Reminders of the Joy and Happiness that Surrounds Us”: an uplifting celebration of the everyday moments that bring joy and the intrinsic ability to smile, reflecting the happiness that surrounds us and is woven into the fabric of humanity’s lives.
“When God created man and woman, he also enabled them to smile, making a physical change with their mouths, reflecting on the joys provided by the Lord. So you see, we have had the ability to smile from our very creation,” writes Ekdahl.
“‘A Bible of Smiles’ is a gathering of reminders of the joy and happiness that surrounds us. It is just waiting for discovery and sharing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Ekdahl’s new book is inspired by the author’s joy he felt after his miraculous recovery from cancer and is aimed at reminding readers of the value of faith, family, and the creations that God has given his people. Through Ekdahl’s insightful reflections and engaging prose, “A Bible of Smiles” provides a stirring perspective on life’s joys, offering a journey of appreciation for the countless reasons to smile and find happiness every day.
Readers can purchase “A Bible of Smiles: Reminders of the Joy and Happiness that Surrounds Us” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
