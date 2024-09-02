Author John Ekdahl’s New Book, "A Bible of Smiles: Reminders of the Joy and Happiness That Surrounds Us," Encourages Readers to Celebrate Every Joy in Life

Recent release “A Bible of Smiles: Reminders of the Joy and Happiness that Surrounds Us” from Covenant Books author John Ekdahl is a heartwarming exploration of the simple joys and profound happiness that permeate one’s life. Through this collection, Ekdahl encourages readers to discover the everyday blessings that bring smiles to their faces, highlighting humanity’s divine inherent gift of joy.