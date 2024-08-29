This Election Year, Cast a Vote for Kindness
Anti-Bullying Campaign Models Good Behavior from the Top Down
Long Beach, CA, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Quirky arts nonprofit Whimsicalitea is getting tough on bullying with a Kindness Campaign designed to inspire families to set an example of treating others with respect and consideration. The campaign’s basis is a story written for the occasion - The Mark of X - that features a schoolgirl who is bullied and through trial and error learns how to break the cycle of bad behavior in the most delightful of ways.
The no-charge online project runs September 20 through November 8, 2024, embracing election season. Participants will have access to two (of ten) chapters each week with fun activities, crafts, and games for the non-chapter days. Each chapter includes an optional quiz plus a link to a piece of content that amplifies the story; and readers must respond to the chapter’s action prompt to unlock the next chapter. An audio version will be available as well.
Campaign spokesperson Roxanne Gambill states, “Kindness is something the world is in desperate need of right now. Being a survivor of severe mental and physical bullying, this campaign holds a very special place in my heart. At a time when the world seems pitted against one another, I am very excited to bring this campaign to life in the hopes it provides education and inspiration for all of us to do better, be better, but most of all, be kind.”
At the conclusion of the launch cycle, the project will be available to schools and educators for use according to their own schedules and curricula. Sponsorship opportunities will remain available in perpetuity with a number of benefits as listed on the campaign website.
Current sponsors include Paris In A Cup, Omnimmersive Learning Experiences, Whimsicalitea, and The Academy of Omniosophical Arts & Sciences. Whimsicalitea was founded in 2017 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to nurture creativity and inspire artistic expression with an emphasis on lifelong learning and connection. They achieve this through numerous off-beat do-gooder programs, by supporting artists, artisans, authors, musicians and creatives, and working vigorously to cultivate the genteel arts.
Visit BetterThanBullying.org for details and sign-up. Together, we can be better than bullying. It all starts with us.
