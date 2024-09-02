Author Storm Brooks’s New Book, "My Human Experience," is a Powerful and Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Ruminations Exploring the Author’s Struggles with PTSD

Recent release “My Human Experience” from Page Publishing author Storm Brooks explores the depths of PTSD through evocative poetry, sharing a personal journey of overcoming isolation and despair. With poignant verse and emotional honesty, Brooks invites readers into a world where pain is transformed into solidarity, offering hope to those struggling with mental health challenges.