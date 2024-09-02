Author Storm Brooks’s New Book, "My Human Experience," is a Powerful and Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Ruminations Exploring the Author’s Struggles with PTSD
Recent release “My Human Experience” from Page Publishing author Storm Brooks explores the depths of PTSD through evocative poetry, sharing a personal journey of overcoming isolation and despair. With poignant verse and emotional honesty, Brooks invites readers into a world where pain is transformed into solidarity, offering hope to those struggling with mental health challenges.
Clarksville, TN, September 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Storm Brooks, a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, has completed her new book, “My Human Experience”: a poignant collection of poems and reflections that delves into the complex realities of living with PTSD and navigates the turbulent waters of depression and trauma to provide a beacon of empathy for readers who may feel isolated in their own struggles.
Setting the tone for the rest of her series, Brooks opens her work with the entry “Enemy,” which reads, “I wish I had said, ‘Don’t go, don’t leave. I can do better than this, you’ll see. This isn’t who I am, this isn’t me. So don’t go, please.’
“I wish I had grabbed your arm as you turned to leave. I wish I had pulled you in close, kissed your cheek, and begged you not to leave.
“I’m sorry about this, about the person you’ve seen. The person I’ve been—that girl, she’s not me. I’m my own worst enemy, and I’m so sorry.”
Published by Page Publishing, Storm Brooks’s engaging series is a testament to the power of art to transcend pain and to connect individuals who often feel invisible in their struggles. By sharing personal experiences with unflinching honesty, “My Human Experience” will uplift readers to embrace vulnerability and seek help when needed, emphasizing that healing is a journey often best navigated with support.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Human Experience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
