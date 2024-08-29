Swedish Medical Center Named One of America’s Great Hospitals
Swedish is the only hospital in Colorado recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review’s 2024 “Great Hospitals in America” list.
Englewood, CO, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center was recognized as one of America’s Great Hospitals of 2024 by Becker’s Hospital Review. It was the only Colorado facility to appear on this year’s list. Swedish is proud to be among hospitals featured in 2024 for their exceptional clinical practice, care quality and safety, patient satisfaction and dedication to innovation and research.
To include Swedish in this year’s list, editors for Becker’s Hospital Review also considered the hospital’s best in class industry recognitions, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 5-Star Quality Rating, its 14th consecutive Leapfrog Group “A” grades for patient safety and accolades from Healthgrades, of which Swedish was recognized with 44 overall and specialty awards over the past year.
Becker’s Hospital Review editors also highlighted Swedish’s advanced care offerings, writing, “In the hospital resides the area’s only designated level I trauma center that contains a dedicated burn and reconstructive unit. Certified by the Joint Commission as a comprehensive stroke center, the medical center stands as the Rocky Mountain area’s referral stroke center… Swedish also houses the Swedish Medical Surgical Robotics Institute, enabling surgeons to employ robotic surgery in a wide array of medical specialties to expedite patient healing and optimize outcomes.”
“To be named among the Great Hospitals in America is a tremendous honor, and really a testament to the commitment of all our colleagues across the entire hospital,” said Scott Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “Swedish has a nearly 120-year legacy of excellence that patients and colleagues seek out, and we’re very proud to serve the Rocky Mountain Region at the highest standards of care.”
Explore the list: https://www.beckershospitalreview.com/lists/great-hospitals-in-america-2024.html
For more information about Swedish and its services, visit Swedish Hospital.com.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a Level I Trauma Center and 504-bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood.
Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services.
Swedish Medical Center is a part of HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division and HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and among the top health systems in the United States. To find a doctor, visit HealthONEcares.com/SwedishPhysicians.
