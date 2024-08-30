Author Joe Martin and Hiley Cars of Huntsville to Host Book Signing and School Supply Drive for Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama

Relentless Positivity Fitness is pleased to announce an exclusive book signing event featuring Amazon bestselling author Joe Martin for his latest book, "You're Not Who You're Going To Be." The event, co-hosted by Hiley Cars of Huntsville, will take place on September 5 from 530-730pm at Latham Church, and will also serve as a school supply drop-off location for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.