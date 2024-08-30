Author Joe Martin and Hiley Cars of Huntsville to Host Book Signing and School Supply Drive for Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama
Relentless Positivity Fitness is pleased to announce an exclusive book signing event featuring Amazon bestselling author Joe Martin for his latest book, "You're Not Who You're Going To Be." The event, co-hosted by Hiley Cars of Huntsville, will take place on September 5 from 530-730pm at Latham Church, and will also serve as a school supply drop-off location for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.
Huntsville, AL, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "You're Not Who You're Going To Be" is an essential guide for parents, mentors, and educators dedicated to raising children who are not only confident and resilient but also empathetic and emotionally intelligent. Addressing the pressing issue that suicide is the second leading cause of death for 10-14-year-olds, the book offers practical strategies to foster a supportive and nurturing environment that helps children thrive in the face of life's challenges.
"With the increasing pressures faced by today’s youth, it is crucial to equip parents and mentors with the tools they need to guide children through these formative years," said Joe Martin. "This book is designed to empower parents to instill confidence, resilience, and empathy in their children, preparing them not just for the challenges of adolescence, but for life."
Attendees of the book signing will have the opportunity to meet Joe Martin, discuss the book, and get a signed copy of "You're Not Who You're Going To Be." The event will also double as a community service initiative, with all attendees encouraged to bring school supplies to be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. All school supplies for all ages are needed. These supplies will support local children in need, ensuring they have the tools necessary to succeed in the upcoming school year.
“Hiley Cars of Huntsville is proud to partner with Joe Martin for this meaningful event,” said Alicia Burris, Marketing Director of Hiley Cars. “Supporting our local community, especially our children, is at the core of our values, and we are excited to contribute to such an important cause.”
The book signing and school supply drive is open to the public. Whether you're a parent looking for guidance, an educator seeking resources, or a community member eager to give back, this event offers something for everyone.
"With the increasing pressures faced by today’s youth, it is crucial to equip parents and mentors with the tools they need to guide children through these formative years," said Joe Martin. "This book is designed to empower parents to instill confidence, resilience, and empathy in their children, preparing them not just for the challenges of adolescence, but for life."
Attendees of the book signing will have the opportunity to meet Joe Martin, discuss the book, and get a signed copy of "You're Not Who You're Going To Be." The event will also double as a community service initiative, with all attendees encouraged to bring school supplies to be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama. All school supplies for all ages are needed. These supplies will support local children in need, ensuring they have the tools necessary to succeed in the upcoming school year.
“Hiley Cars of Huntsville is proud to partner with Joe Martin for this meaningful event,” said Alicia Burris, Marketing Director of Hiley Cars. “Supporting our local community, especially our children, is at the core of our values, and we are excited to contribute to such an important cause.”
The book signing and school supply drive is open to the public. Whether you're a parent looking for guidance, an educator seeking resources, or a community member eager to give back, this event offers something for everyone.
Contact
Relentless Positivity FitnessContact
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
Joe Martin
256-468-7146
www.FitAndPositive.com
Categories