As You Wish Publishing Launches Audiobook Publishing Service
Take Control of Your Story: Narrate and Publish Your Audiobook with Ease
Phoenix, AZ, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- As You Wish Publishing is thrilled to introduce Audiobook Publish, a service that empowers authors to narrate their own audiobooks and publish them on Audible, Amazon, and iTunes.
Audiobook Publish offers authors the chance to bring their stories to life with their own voices, ensuring that their work is presented exactly as they envision. Authors maintain full rights to their audiobook, providing complete creative control, and can earn significant royalties—40% with exclusive distribution and 25% with non-exclusive distribution.
Key Benefits:
Professional Quality: Your audiobook will meet ACX standards, with our team handling technical details like removing loud pops and ensuring consistent volume.
Full Creative Control: Retain full rights to your audiobook, allowing you to control every aspect of your work.
Seamless Distribution: We manage the entire process, from preparing audio files to uploading your audiobook on major platforms.
Expert Support: Receive personalized guidance via email, helping you through each step of the process.
For more details, visit asyouwishpublishing.com.
Contact
Kyra Schaefer
602-849-4500
https://www.asyouwishpublishing.com
