Hair Medical Restoration Announces Grand Opening of New Clinic in Tijuana

Hair Medical Restoration (HMR) celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Tijuana on August 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its 15-year history. The clinic, led by Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez Barron, is now equipped to perform multiple simultaneous surgeries with advanced techniques like FUE and DHI. HMR plans to expand its services and locations across Mexico, continuing to provide top-tier hair restoration treatments.