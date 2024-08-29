Hair Medical Restoration Announces Grand Opening of New Clinic in Tijuana
Hair Medical Restoration (HMR) celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic in Tijuana on August 24, 2024, marking a significant milestone in its 15-year history. The clinic, led by Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez Barron, is now equipped to perform multiple simultaneous surgeries with advanced techniques like FUE and DHI. HMR plans to expand its services and locations across Mexico, continuing to provide top-tier hair restoration treatments.
Tijuana, Mexico, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hair Medical Restoration (HMR), a leading clinic specializing in hair transplant and hair loss treatments, proudly announced the grand opening of its new facility on August 24, 2024. This event marks a significant milestone for the clinic, with a 15-year history of providing top-tier hair restoration services in Tijuana, Mexico.
The inauguration took place at HMRs new location at Paseo de los Héroes 10289-PH, Zona Urbana Rio Tijuana, 22010 Tijuana, B.C. The event will feature a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and a speech from Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez Barron, the founder and esteemed surgeon at HMR. Several of the clinics valued patients, who have achieved remarkable results through their treatments, will also be in attendance.
The success of HMR is driven by a team of highly qualified professionals led by Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez, a board-certified hair transplant surgeon with a Masters degree in Aesthetic Surgery. He is joined by co-founder Dr. Jorge Guerrero, a specialist in capillary micrografting, and with other notable MD, including Dr. Deyanira Jimenez, Dr. César Sastré, Dr. Sergio Piña, Dr. Mendelhsson Mata and Dr. Jonathan Villanueva. Each brings extensive experience and specialized expertise, ensuring that HMR remains a leader in the field.
The new clinic is equipped to perform up to three surgeries simultaneously, utilizing advanced techniques such as FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation). The clinic ensures the highest standards of care by using reliable and effective equipment like the Trivellini Standard Micro-extractor for precise hair extraction.
In addition to hair transplants, HMR offers a range of other treatments for hair loss, including Micropigmentation, Platelet Rich-Plasma Mesotherapy and medical treatments that prevent alopecia. The clinic also provides online evaluations for those unable to visit the physical office, making world-class hair restoration services accessible to a broader audience.
Looking ahead, HMR is poised for significant growth, with plans to expand beyond Mexico. The clinic currently have offices in Tijuana, Monterrey and Hermosillo in Mexico, with additional locations on the horizon to meet the growing demand of hair restoration services. Along with geographical expansion, HMR will be introducing new services such as Hydrafacial treatments, enhancing the overall patient experience and ensuring that each step of the hair restoration journey is both rejuvenating and successful.
Dr. Jorge Keity Cortez Barron, the CEO and founder of HMR, shared his vision:
“We strive to reduce the impact of hair loss through advanced treatments and a commitment to excellence. Our clinic is more than just a place of work; it is a family where we are guided by professional values and a shared passion for medicine.”
Patients have also praised the clinics services:
Sean: "Great experience starting with the nurse who talked me through the process, the doctors who listened to my questions and answered them in a way that was easy for me to understand."
Eduardo: "HMR has a great team that helped me every step of the process. They made the procedure painless and fast."
About Hair Medical Restoration
Founded over 15 years ago, HMR has consistently been at the forefront of hair restoration, offering advanced treatments and personalized care to more than 4,000 patients. The clinic has expanded its services and now has a higher capacity to perform its flagship procedure, hair transplants.
Contact Information
For more information about the grand opening or to arrange interviews, please contact:
HMR Team
dr.cortez@hairmedicalrestoration.com
Jorge Cortez
+1 619-400-3147
https://hairmedicalrestoration.com
