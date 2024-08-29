Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption Got a Major Update

Ash of Gods: Redemption has been completely reworked to deliver an entirely new gaming experience. Players will battle their way through the lands torn by the devastating war and The Great Reaping. Make important decisions, win in turn-based fights and choose wisely on both PC and mobile devices - and remember that no one is safe from death including the main characters.