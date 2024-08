Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat, CCG Elements, and a Constantly Evolving Story Ash of Gods: Redemption Got a Major Update

Nicosia, Cyprus, August 29, 2024 --( PR.com )-- The enhanced version of Ash of Gods: Redemption with the reworked battle system, new system of movement and cards and many other small enhancements will be available with a 75% discount. It will also get a new voiceover and improved translations which will be available both on Steam and mobile devices in a few weeks.Watch the intro trailer for Ash of Gods: Redemption here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uP2UYFr4IAQMake sure to check on an enhanced version of Ash of Gods: Redemption on Steam!Decide The Fate Of The WorldThree separate protagonists rise in response to a centuries-old menace once thought to be mere folklore. Captain Thorn Brenin, the bodyguard Lo Pheng, the scribe Hopper Rouley, and many others, do not yet know that the reapers have returned and intend to drown the world in blood so that they may awaken the sleeping gods.Ash of Gods’ storyline is constantly evolving in response to players’ choices, sometimes even resulting in death. But, the death of a character is not game over. Instead, the story moves forward with the death of that character and previous choices continuing to impact future events.Combat in Ash of Gods is a blend of both traditional turn-based strategy and CCG gameplay. While individual tactics will depend upon the skills and classes of your characters, you will unlock and accumulate cards that have the power to unleash powerful abilities, sometimes altering the course of an entire battle.Exploring the universe of Ash of GodsAsh of Gods: Redemption is the first full-length game that takes place in Terminus, which is the universe of the series. Players who want to get acquainted with this medieval fantasy world more can play AurumDust’s game Ash of Gods: The Way. The events of The Way take place 20 years after Redemption and new heroes try to stop a new horrible war.Get Ash of Gods: Redemption on Google Play:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aurumdust.ashofgods.redemptionFollow us on Steam to get an enhanced version of Ash of Gods: Redemption:https://store.steampowered.com/app/691690/Ash_of_Gods_Redemption/About AurumDustAurumDust is a small but mighty team comprised of creative individuals with a vast array of specialities. Even with team members scattered across the globe, they are connected with their shared love for video games and their desire to bring their passions to everyone around the world. With decades of combined experience and a dedication to bringing enjoyable content to gamers everywhere, AurumDust puts their love of storytelling into their products.Besides Ash of Gods: Redemption, the team has created various other games within the franchise. Most notable is the renowned Ash of Gods: The Way, a turn-based deck building puzzle game where every battle is unique and choices really matter.Thanks to its unique artstyle and rich story, Ash of Gods: Redemption has been recognized by critics and community and sold over 180,000 copies since its release in 2018 and won several awards, such as the Best Conference Game at the Games Gathering Conference in 2021.Read more about AurumDust at https://aurumdust.com.Related LinksIntro trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uP2UYFr4IAQSteam Store page:https://store.steampowered.com/app/691690/Ash_of_Gods_Redemption/Google Play page: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aurumdust.ashofgods.redemptionDiscord channel: https://discord.gg/ashofgodsOfficial website: https://aurumdust.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/AshOfGodsPresskit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ktmth2zn956igi0f17j2p/AHPXNTFYSzVabKRoJBrws24?rlkey=ncdr6legmekjnebwylb6cav6p&e=1&dl=0Press ContactAnastasia Kostina (AurumDust)Public Relations – AurumDustTwitter: @AurumDustDiscord channel: https://discord.gg/ashofgods