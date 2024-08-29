StaffHealth Welcomes Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing

StaffHealth proudly announces Wendy B. Rewerts as Director of On-Demand Staffing. A retired Air Force veteran with a stellar recruitment and leadership background, Wendy will lead our PRN division. Her expertise will drive innovation and growth, ensuring StaffHealth continues to deliver top-tier staffing solutions. Wendy is eager to contribute to StaffHealth's mission and client success.