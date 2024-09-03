Author Dr. Valeria Ortega-Ruiz’s New Book, "Lucas the Wiggly Worm," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows a Worm with Autism Spectrum Disorder Who Wiggles Through His Day
Recent release “Lucas the Wiggly Worm” from Page Publishing author Dr. Valeria Ortega-Ruiz is In a delightful tale that centers the charming and resilient character of Lucas, a worm who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Through Lucas’s tale, Dr. Ortega-Ruiz invites readers of all ages to embrace Lucas’s unique perspective and celebrate the power of love, understanding, and acceptance.
Chester, NY, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Valeria Ortega-Ruiz, a loving wife, mother, and educator, has completed her new book, “Lucas the Wiggly Worm”: an adorable story that invites readers to follow a day in the life of Lucas, a worm with autism spectrum disorder who loves to wiggle and hopes to encourage young readers to accept the differences of others in life.
Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, author Dr. Valeria Ortega-Ruiz often found herself writing an array of poetry when not getting into trouble as the middle child often does. If she isn’t teaching college-level students, she spends time with her husband, three children, and a good movie.
“As a worm who can’t help but wiggle and break from certain habits, Lucas tries to navigate his world the best he can with some hiccups along the way,” writes Dr. Ortega-Ruiz. “With the support of his family, Lucas the Wiggly Worm wiggles into our hearts and shows us that although he is always wiggly, he will always end the day with a smile.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Valeria Ortega-Ruiz’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own son Lucas and his experiences with autism spectrum disorder, as well as his incredible resilience and courage. With vivid illustrations and heartfelt prose, “Lucas the Wiggly Worm” resonates with themes of acceptance and understanding, encouraging young readers to embrace diversity and kindness while fostering empathy and awareness of autism spectrum disorder in a gentle and uplifting manner.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lucas the Wiggly Worm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
