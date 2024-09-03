Author Dr. Valeria Ortega-Ruiz’s New Book, "Lucas the Wiggly Worm," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows a Worm with Autism Spectrum Disorder Who Wiggles Through His Day

Recent release “Lucas the Wiggly Worm” from Page Publishing author Dr. Valeria Ortega-Ruiz is In a delightful tale that centers the charming and resilient character of Lucas, a worm who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Through Lucas’s tale, Dr. Ortega-Ruiz invites readers of all ages to embrace Lucas’s unique perspective and celebrate the power of love, understanding, and acceptance.