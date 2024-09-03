Author Elle Richardson’s New Book “Bipolar Disorder Is Not Like Black And White” Shares the Author’s Experience with Bipolar Disorder to Help Others Better Understand It
Recent release “Bipolar Disorder Is Not Like Black And White” from Covenant Books author Elle Richardson is a compelling and deeply personal look at the author’s journey with bipolar disorder and its overall impact on her life, aimed at dispelling myths about the disorder and helping readers see how those with bipolar disorder experience the world.
New York, NY, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elle Richardson, who was introduced to the world of reading and literature by her father, has completed her new book, “Bipolar Disorder Is Not Like Black And White”: a poignant memoir that documents the author’s struggles with bipolar disorder, bringing to light the true nature and affects the disorder has on her life in order to help others understand what those diagnosed with it often experience.
“Bipolar disorder is not like black and white,” shares Richardson. “You may ask yourself why. The reason is that the differences in the scale of each color or shade can be so subtle with full of intensity in its expression. Black can be made by mixing the primary colors in equal amounts—red, yellow, and blue. While white is a combination of all colors in the color spectrum mixed in equal amounts. In both combinations, the colors mixed have to be exact, or you end up with a different color or shade. What makes them unique is that black is the absence of light, and white is the presence of light, making them opposites and effortless. So why black and white? Because they are far from each other like the North Pole and the South Pole.
“Bipolar disorder has extensive alterations called mood swings that are also opposites of each other named depression and manic episodes, but still do not have specific manifestations or range in their state, no one is alike. There is no method, prescription, or procedure for any of us with bipolar disorder, and should never be categorized as one and never stereotyped. It is not easy to define it as if it is the colors or shades of black and white because every person who suffers from bipolar disorder should be treated as an individual case, not as a whole. Each case is different which makes this disorder extremely difficult to manage by the medical department and the patient.
“Medication is given, for the most part at first wrongly. What works for someone might not work for me, so it becomes a trial-and-error method. Not knowing if the medication is going to work creates uncertainties, and I fear for my life and my well-being. It is part of the process until I get the correct medication, and I am feeling well. When this happens, I need you to be with me, even if you are not physically here. I need to know that I can count on you, and mostly I need to hear you say that you love me. My prayers are that by the time you finish reading this book, you will have a conceptual understanding of what bipolar disorder is, and there are no misconceptions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elle Richardson’s new book was inspired by the author’s own desire for her sons, immediate family, and friends to truly know her story, experiencing her pain, disappointments, and fears that many with bipolar disorder face. Through sharing her story, Richardson weaves an intimate self-portrait that she believes can serve as a voice for those suffering with bipolar disorder, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles while providing resources for those without bipolar to help their loved ones.
Readers can purchase “Bipolar Disorder Is Not Like Black And White” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Bipolar disorder is not like black and white,” shares Richardson. “You may ask yourself why. The reason is that the differences in the scale of each color or shade can be so subtle with full of intensity in its expression. Black can be made by mixing the primary colors in equal amounts—red, yellow, and blue. While white is a combination of all colors in the color spectrum mixed in equal amounts. In both combinations, the colors mixed have to be exact, or you end up with a different color or shade. What makes them unique is that black is the absence of light, and white is the presence of light, making them opposites and effortless. So why black and white? Because they are far from each other like the North Pole and the South Pole.
“Bipolar disorder has extensive alterations called mood swings that are also opposites of each other named depression and manic episodes, but still do not have specific manifestations or range in their state, no one is alike. There is no method, prescription, or procedure for any of us with bipolar disorder, and should never be categorized as one and never stereotyped. It is not easy to define it as if it is the colors or shades of black and white because every person who suffers from bipolar disorder should be treated as an individual case, not as a whole. Each case is different which makes this disorder extremely difficult to manage by the medical department and the patient.
“Medication is given, for the most part at first wrongly. What works for someone might not work for me, so it becomes a trial-and-error method. Not knowing if the medication is going to work creates uncertainties, and I fear for my life and my well-being. It is part of the process until I get the correct medication, and I am feeling well. When this happens, I need you to be with me, even if you are not physically here. I need to know that I can count on you, and mostly I need to hear you say that you love me. My prayers are that by the time you finish reading this book, you will have a conceptual understanding of what bipolar disorder is, and there are no misconceptions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Elle Richardson’s new book was inspired by the author’s own desire for her sons, immediate family, and friends to truly know her story, experiencing her pain, disappointments, and fears that many with bipolar disorder face. Through sharing her story, Richardson weaves an intimate self-portrait that she believes can serve as a voice for those suffering with bipolar disorder, helping them to know they are not alone in their struggles while providing resources for those without bipolar to help their loved ones.
Readers can purchase “Bipolar Disorder Is Not Like Black And White” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories