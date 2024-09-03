Author Elle Richardson’s New Book “Bipolar Disorder Is Not Like Black And White” Shares the Author’s Experience with Bipolar Disorder to Help Others Better Understand It

Recent release “Bipolar Disorder Is Not Like Black And White” from Covenant Books author Elle Richardson is a compelling and deeply personal look at the author’s journey with bipolar disorder and its overall impact on her life, aimed at dispelling myths about the disorder and helping readers see how those with bipolar disorder experience the world.