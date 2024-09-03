Author Ron Hart’s New Book,“Are You Kidding Me? Amazing Occurrences in My Life,” Delivers Hilarious and Unforgettable True Stories from Around the World
Recent release “Are You Kidding Me? Amazing Occurrences in My Life” from Covenant Books author Ron Hart takes readers on a journey across three continents through a collection of true stories filled with humor, stress, and unexpected blessings. Hart’s captivating anecdotes promise to leave readers shaking their heads in disbelief and amusement.
Pembroke Pines, FL, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ron Hart, a loving father and grandfather who had a long career working in safety, distribution, and team building, and currently stays active by being involved with The Gideons International, has completed his new book, “Are You Kidding Me? Amazing Occurrences in My Life”: a riveting collection of true stories that offers readers a fascinating glimpse into Hart’s life that promises to keep readers engaged and entertained.
“I’ve lived a life of fascinating events,” writes Hart. “‘Are You Kidding Me?’ recounts several of the occurrences. Three continents serve as the stage for these true stories—many funny, others stress-filled or embarrassing, some totally unexpected and outright blessings. By the end of the volume, you will be shaking your head and saying, ‘Are you kidding me?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ron Hart’s new book is a celebration of the unpredictable and often amusing nature of life, displaying the author’s ability to find humor and meaning in even the most challenging situations. Through the author’s engaging storytelling and vivid recollections, “Are You Kidding Me?” is sure to have readers laughing out loud, reflecting on their own life’s surprises, and marveling at the remarkable coincidences and events that shape our lives.
Readers can purchase “Are You Kidding Me? Amazing Occurrences in My Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
