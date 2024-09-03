Author Ron Hart’s New Book,“Are You Kidding Me? Amazing Occurrences in My Life,” Delivers Hilarious and Unforgettable True Stories from Around the World

Recent release “Are You Kidding Me? Amazing Occurrences in My Life” from Covenant Books author Ron Hart takes readers on a journey across three continents through a collection of true stories filled with humor, stress, and unexpected blessings. Hart’s captivating anecdotes promise to leave readers shaking their heads in disbelief and amusement.