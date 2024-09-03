Author Merribeth Bruntz’s New Book, "Faith Along the Volga," is a Captivating Historical Novel That Explores Both Struggles and Hopes Across Multiple Generations
Recent release “Faith Along the Volga” from Covenant Books author Merribeth Bruntz is a riveting tale that spans two centuries, from Hamburg in 1764 to Merkel in 1871, and follows Christoph and Maria, who grapple with survival amidst war and persecution, and their descendants, who face the realities of emigration to Russia under Catherine the Great’s plan.
Wheat Ridge, CO, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Merribeth Bruntz, a Christian and a retired podiatrist, as well as an avid bicyclist and master gardener, has completed her new book, “Faith Along the Volga”: a gripping historical fiction that intricately weaves together the lives of characters across two pivotal periods, offering readers a profound exploration of faith, perseverance, and the pursuit of a better life.
Bruntz writes, “Hamburg, 1764: Christoph and Maria are struggling to survive after Christoph’s return from the seven-year war. Religious persecution, endless wars, and economic hardship have taken a toll on them. Could emigration to Russia under Catherine the Great’s plan be the answer?
“Merkel, 1871: Daniel’s great-grandparents immigrated in the hope of a better life. They were promised land to farm, freedom of religion, and exemption from military service. How much longer will this be the case?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Merribeth Bruntz’s new book masterfully captures the essence of each era, bringing to life the struggles and triumphs of those who dared to hope for a better future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Faith Along the Volga” is a poignant reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring quest for a life of dignity and opportunity, resonating with universal themes of faith, perseverance, and the impact of historical forces on individual lives.
Readers can purchase “Faith Along the Volga” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
