Author Merribeth Bruntz’s New Book, "Faith Along the Volga," is a Captivating Historical Novel That Explores Both Struggles and Hopes Across Multiple Generations

Recent release “Faith Along the Volga” from Covenant Books author Merribeth Bruntz is a riveting tale that spans two centuries, from Hamburg in 1764 to Merkel in 1871, and follows Christoph and Maria, who grapple with survival amidst war and persecution, and their descendants, who face the realities of emigration to Russia under Catherine the Great’s plan.