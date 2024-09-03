Author Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s New Book, “Wounded Bird,” is a Compelling Novel Following One Man’s Journey Through War, Self-Discovery, and Finding a Second Chance at Love
Recent release “Wounded Bird” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave “MAC” McCaskill is a fascinating and enthralling tale based upon the author’s life that follows a US Air Force Major as he struggles to survive the dangers of war, a bitter divorce, and a posting to an icy NORAD outpost in Canada, where he’ll find space to look inward and prepare for the next stage of his life.
Goodyear, AZ, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dave “MAC” McCaskill, a loving father of two and a veteran of the US Army, as well as a seasoned participant in the World Series of Poker tournaments in Las Vegas, has completed his new book, “Wounded Bird”: a heartfelt narrative inspired by true events of one man’s incredible journey through the trials of war, the challenges of self-discovery, and the transformative power of love.
Born in the picturesque town of Pocatello, Idaho, in 1970, Major Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s journey into the world of athletics began at Idaho State University, where he showcased his prowess in both collegiate baseball and football for two years. After enlisting in the Army, the author spent eight years in the Infantry, a period that shaped his character and laid the foundation for the resilience that would define his later experiences. Following his time in the enlisted ranks, he transitioned to Officer Training School where he embarked on a sixteen-year career in the USAF as an Air Battle Manager, achieving the rank of major before retiring in 2016.
“In the tumultuous skies above Afghanistan, USAF officer Major Dave ‘MAC’ McArthur faced a defining moment when the shadow of tragedy brushed against him during the Extortion 17 Chinook shootdown,” writes Dave. “Little did he know that destiny had more in store for him—a journey that would take him from the ravages of war and through a failed marriage to NORAD’s icy outpost in North Bay, Canada. There he found solace and a new perspective on life. MAC didn’t anticipate that the game of golf would lead him to the most significant and unexpected chapter of his journey—love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s enthralling tale is a riveting tapestry of courage, passion, and unyielding determination that will take readers on an unforgettable and spellbinding journey. Through the highs and lows, on the fields of play and the fields of battle, the author’s story unfolds as a source of inspiration for those who follow in his footsteps.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Wounded Bird” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
