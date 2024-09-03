Author Dave “MAC” McCaskill’s New Book, “Wounded Bird,” is a Compelling Novel Following One Man’s Journey Through War, Self-Discovery, and Finding a Second Chance at Love

Recent release “Wounded Bird” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave “MAC” McCaskill is a fascinating and enthralling tale based upon the author’s life that follows a US Air Force Major as he struggles to survive the dangers of war, a bitter divorce, and a posting to an icy NORAD outpost in Canada, where he’ll find space to look inward and prepare for the next stage of his life.