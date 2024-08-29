Anna Bauereis Joins Your Home TV as "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach"
Your Home TV is excited to announce the launch of "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach," featuring Anna Bauereis, a seasoned entrepreneur and homeschooling expert. With 17 years of experience, Anna offers practical guidance for parents balancing business and home education. The show, now in its second season, empowers families to achieve both educational and financial success
Austin, TX, August 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- August 2024 marks the launch of a groundbreaking new show: "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach."
Anna Bauereis, a six-figure entrepreneur with over 17 years of experience working with families, has been a trailblazer in both the business world and the homeschooling community. Balancing a successful career while homeschooling her children, Anna embodies the spirit of dedication and resilience. Her remarkable journey has led her to an exciting new role as the Homeschool Coach on Your Home TV, a faith-based streaming channel founded by Kathy Ireland.
Empowering Families, Inspiring Success
Anna's new show, "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach," launched in November 2023 and is now onto its second season, is a testament to her unwavering commitment to helping families thrive. As a seasoned business owner, author, and homeschooling parent, Anna brings knowledge and experience to her new role as a consultant, coach, and mentor. She aims to guide parents who wish to home-educate their children while maintaining or achieving a six-figure income.
Over the years, Anna's framework for integrating homeschooling with entrepreneurship has proven successful for countless families. The show starts by exploring the foundational considerations of homeschooling, featuring Anna’s mentors who influenced her approach to business and education. Each episode delves into the diverse journeys of various guests, showcasing different learning and teaching styles, goals, and values.
Reach a Highly Engaged Audience
Your Home TV, with over 41 million viewers and 4.9 million new viewers in the past month alone, offers a unique opportunity for advertisers to connect with a passionate and engaged audience. Our viewers are primarily families and entrepreneurs who value educational and inspirational content. By advertising with us, brands can reach a demographic that is both diverse and invested in personal and professional growth.
Aligning your brand with "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach" positions your products and services in front of viewers who are actively seeking solutions to enhance their lives and businesses. With Anna Bauereis's influence and the show's focus on entrepreneurship and education, advertisers can benefit from a targeted approach that resonates with viewers' needs and aspirations.
Join the Movement
Viewers of "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach" will find relatable stories and practical takeaways that they can apply to their own families and businesses. Whether they are just beginning their homeschooling journey or seeking to elevate their existing efforts, Anna’s insights, and the experiences her guests share provide invaluable guidance and inspiration.
Anna Bauereis invites all families and entrepreneurs to tune in and discover the possibilities at the intersection of homeschooling and successful business endeavors. With her expertise and passion, she is poised to transform the lives of many, empowering them to achieve their educational and financial goals.
For more information on advertising and interviewing opportunities: Contact: Tiffany Thompson Senior Marketing and PR Executive 708-289-0286 lifemomentumsales@gmail.com
About Your Home TV: Your Home TV is a faith-based streaming channel founded by Kathy Ireland, dedicated to providing inspirational and educational content for families. Through shows like "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach," Your Home TV aims to support and empower viewers personally and professionally.
