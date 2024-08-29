Anna Bauereis Joins Your Home TV as "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach"

Your Home TV is excited to announce the launch of "The Entrepreneur's Homeschool Coach," featuring Anna Bauereis, a seasoned entrepreneur and homeschooling expert. With 17 years of experience, Anna offers practical guidance for parents balancing business and home education. The show, now in its second season, empowers families to achieve both educational and financial success