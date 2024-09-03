J Karston Buli’s New Book “Full Circle: A Love Story of Light, Loss & Redemption” is the Gripping Saga & Struggle for Grace for a Family Reunion Amidst an Int’l Crisis
New York, NY, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J Karston Buli has completed his most recent book, “Full Circle: A Love Story of Light, Loss and Redemption”: a riveting tale that centers around a family who, while attempting to reconcile while on vacation in Bali, must grapple with a terrorist attack that will forever change them and their relationships.
“The novel ‘Full Circle,’ is a love story… an epic journey of grace, loss & redemption between a man and a woman and their sons as each struggles lifelong to find the Truth, the Light & the Way… to transform, heal and reunite… coming ‘full circle,’” writes Buli.
“The story begins with the Patriarch, John Djeer, who is an empath with special ESP powers and who has invited his estranged family of two sons, David and James, and his cunning, alluring & brilliant ex-wife Ravina, to Bali for a family conference only to be upended by Islamic extremists. As they all struggle to survive in this life and death conflict, will each come ‘full circle’ and elect to embrace the Truth, the Light and the Way to transform, heal and reunite? Only time will tell…”
Published by Fulton Books, J Karston Buli’s book masterfully intertwines themes of personal redemption with the larger struggle for survival and divine connection, capturing the essence of human resilience and the complex dynamics of family relationships. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Full Circle” offers readers a powerful exploration of how adversity can lead to profound personal and collective growth and spiritual renewal.
Experience, sample & buy this inspiring work here: https://www.jkarstonbuli.com/book-full-circle
Readers can “Sample,” review and purchase “Full Circle: A Love Story of Light, Loss and Redemption” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble by going to these links:
1.) Barnes&Noble (https://bit.ly/3YUA5in): Both Print & eBook
2.) Amazon (https://amzn.to/4dUSRdR): Both Print & eBook free “Sample” of first 150 pages
3.) Apple Books (https://apple.co/4dxGRin): eBook only free “Sample” of first 225 pages
4.) Google Play Books (https://bit.ly/4dyMrRC): eBook only free “Sample” of first 150 pages
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via:
· support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
· info@jkarstonbuli.com or via J Karston Buli: 208-391-5238
