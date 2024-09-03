Dr. Susan Agbenoto’s Newly Released “New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit” is a Transformative Spiritual Guide
“New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Susan Agbenoto is a profound exploration of spiritual renewal, providing insights and revelations to reignite one’s faith and passion for a deeper relationship with God.
Sanford, FL, September 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit”: an empowering spiritual guide designed to rejuvenate and deepen your faith. “New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit” is the creation of published author, Dr. Susan Agbenoto, who obtained her Doctor of Ministry degree from The United Theological Seminary, and has been serving as a lay pastor within a large church network.
Dr. Agbenoto shares, “New Wine will cause you to embark on a soul-stirring journey as you dive into revelations of what happens when you are a recipient of God’s outpouring of new wine.
“Have you ever wondered if there's more to life? Felt that inner dryness that saps your spirit? It's time to uncork the New Wine of the Lord. Within these pages, you'll encounter a tapestry of narratives meticulously woven to awaken the dormant embers deep within your soul.
“New wine will provoke you stir up an insatiable hunger for the extraordinary. Don't surrender to the mundane; embrace the promise of greater things ahead.
“No matter your past, your trials, or the passage of years, know this: Your story is far from over. The Lord isn't finished with you yet. He will, at times, shake your very core to beckon you to a higher plane of spiritual awakening.
“Just as He summoned the prophets to new horizons, He is calling you to venture beyond your comfort zone. When you return, you'll carry a fresh perspective, a blazing passion, and the taste of New Wine within your spirit. As you glide through these pages, prepare to be challenged, ignited and refreshed. Pick up your copy and begin your journey into new depths!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Susan Agbenoto’s new book offers a compelling path to spiritual rejuvenation, inspiring readers to seek a deeper connection with their faith and the divine.
Consumers can purchase “New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "New Wine: A Journey into refueling your life in the spirit," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
