Brownell Landrum Unveils "We Meet Again" Trilogy: an Epic Reincarnation Mystery About a Famous Couple Reunited Today to Change the World
Atlanta, GA, September 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Acclaimed author and podcast host Brownell Landrum announces the September 17, 2024 release of her highly anticipated “We Meet Again” trilogy. The series, described as “The DaVinci Code meets Outlander” is one part mystery and one part love story, spanning multiple lifetimes.
Landrum’s “We Meet Again” trilogy weaves an enthralling narrative that spans millennia, following the lives of interconnected characters as they navigate their past and present selves and how they fit into a prophecy destined to change the world. Through a tapestry of historical settings and contemporary reflections, from present-day to twentieth century Brazil, renaissance Austria, and medieval Italy, join Brownell Landrum on a spellbinding journey through time and explore the profound connections between past lives and present destinies.
Through a tapestry of historical settings and contemporary reflections, from present-day to twentieth century Brazil, renaissance Austria, and medieval Italy, join Brownell Landrum on a spellbinding journey through time and explore the profound connections between past lives and present destinies.
With over 1.45 billion people around the world who believe in reincarnation, including 30% of Americans*, Landrum asks the question, “Why aren’t there more of these stories out in the world?” To fill this need, she’s not only offering the first book of this enthralling new trilogy to readers for only 99 cents, she also launched the Life is a Trip! Reincarnation and Afterlife stories podcast to showcase writers around the world.
“I am thrilled to introduce ‘We Meet Again’ to readers,” said Brownell Landrum. “This trilogy is near and dear to my heart. A deep dive into the concept of reincarnation and its impact on our lives, each book is a journey through time, exploring how the echoes of our past shape who we are and the choices we make.”
Landrum’s stories embody the motto, “Lose yourself in the fiction… find yourself in the truth.” Exploring themes of love, destiny, and free will, Landrum takes readers on a mesmerizing tour the “why” of our purpose in each lifetime – and beyond.
Landrum’s trilogy has already garnered acclaim from early readers and critics, who praise its evocative prose, rich character development, and imaginative storytelling. The books are set to launch on September 17, 2024, and will be available via online retailers nationwide.
Key Details:
Book One: We Meet Again
Print Length: 450 pages
Language: English
Release Date: September 17, 2024
Available Formats: Kindle eBook
Pre-order Price: $0.99
Pre-order on Amazon
About Brownell Landrum: Brownell Landrum is an acclaimed author and the host of the popular “Life is a Trip!” podcast showcasing writers from all over the world sharing their stories (fictional or factual) about reincarnation, the afterlife, and other metaphysical mysteries. With a background in marketing and metaphysics, Landrum combines her expertise and passion for exploration into her writing. His previous works and podcast have earned her a reputation for insightful and engaging storytelling that can change the world.
For more information about Brownell Landrum and the “We Meet Again” trilogy, or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Brownell Landrum
Brownell@BrownellLandrum.com
404-822-7433
*PEW Research Group
Landrum’s “We Meet Again” trilogy weaves an enthralling narrative that spans millennia, following the lives of interconnected characters as they navigate their past and present selves and how they fit into a prophecy destined to change the world. Through a tapestry of historical settings and contemporary reflections, from present-day to twentieth century Brazil, renaissance Austria, and medieval Italy, join Brownell Landrum on a spellbinding journey through time and explore the profound connections between past lives and present destinies.
Through a tapestry of historical settings and contemporary reflections, from present-day to twentieth century Brazil, renaissance Austria, and medieval Italy, join Brownell Landrum on a spellbinding journey through time and explore the profound connections between past lives and present destinies.
With over 1.45 billion people around the world who believe in reincarnation, including 30% of Americans*, Landrum asks the question, “Why aren’t there more of these stories out in the world?” To fill this need, she’s not only offering the first book of this enthralling new trilogy to readers for only 99 cents, she also launched the Life is a Trip! Reincarnation and Afterlife stories podcast to showcase writers around the world.
“I am thrilled to introduce ‘We Meet Again’ to readers,” said Brownell Landrum. “This trilogy is near and dear to my heart. A deep dive into the concept of reincarnation and its impact on our lives, each book is a journey through time, exploring how the echoes of our past shape who we are and the choices we make.”
Landrum’s stories embody the motto, “Lose yourself in the fiction… find yourself in the truth.” Exploring themes of love, destiny, and free will, Landrum takes readers on a mesmerizing tour the “why” of our purpose in each lifetime – and beyond.
Landrum’s trilogy has already garnered acclaim from early readers and critics, who praise its evocative prose, rich character development, and imaginative storytelling. The books are set to launch on September 17, 2024, and will be available via online retailers nationwide.
Key Details:
Book One: We Meet Again
Print Length: 450 pages
Language: English
Release Date: September 17, 2024
Available Formats: Kindle eBook
Pre-order Price: $0.99
Pre-order on Amazon
About Brownell Landrum: Brownell Landrum is an acclaimed author and the host of the popular “Life is a Trip!” podcast showcasing writers from all over the world sharing their stories (fictional or factual) about reincarnation, the afterlife, and other metaphysical mysteries. With a background in marketing and metaphysics, Landrum combines her expertise and passion for exploration into her writing. His previous works and podcast have earned her a reputation for insightful and engaging storytelling that can change the world.
For more information about Brownell Landrum and the “We Meet Again” trilogy, or to schedule an interview, please contact:
Brownell Landrum
Brownell@BrownellLandrum.com
404-822-7433
*PEW Research Group
Contact
Brownell LandrumContact
404-822-7433
https://brownelllandrum.com/
404-822-7433
https://brownelllandrum.com/
Categories