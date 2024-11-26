Future Horizons Releases "Nurturing Nature: A Guide to Gardening for Special Needs"
Jill Mays, author of "Your Child’s Motor Development Story," emphasizes the significance of sensory exploration and natural play for healthy development. An occupational therapist with a focus on sensory integration, she has conducted workshops and consultations. Over the past decade, she has engaged in gardening, collaborating with farmers in developing children's garden programs, and currently leads a garden group for special needs adults. Mays resides in Cape Cod with her husband, Eric.
Arlington, TX, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Learn how to start a garden, encourage growth and get great results—for both individuals and their plants.
Vulnerable populations, such as the neurodiverse and physically challenged, are at an elevated risk of suffering from isolation and stress-related illnesses. Finding ways to maintain physical fitness and social engagement are key to enhancing the quality of their lives. Gardening has been proven to be especially beneficial to physical, cognitive and emotional health.
For beginners, gardening may seem like a daunting or insurmountable project. This guide shows how the uninitiated can begin gardening: from the smallest pot of flowers to a large, flourishing plot of land. The guide outlines why gardening is critical to everyone’s health and provides step-by-step instructions on how to go about creating a garden. Specific activities, ways to adapt tasks to accommodate special needs, and benefits gained from the activities are reviewed. Special considerations for specific populations are highlighted. Finally, recent findings into the health benefits of gardening are reviewed. By the time you read this entire guide, you will be armed with all the information and resources you need to get started.
