Future Horizons Releases "Nurturing Nature: A Guide to Gardening for Special Needs"

Jill Mays, author of "Your Child’s Motor Development Story," emphasizes the significance of sensory exploration and natural play for healthy development. An occupational therapist with a focus on sensory integration, she has conducted workshops and consultations. Over the past decade, she has engaged in gardening, collaborating with farmers in developing children's garden programs, and currently leads a garden group for special needs adults. Mays resides in Cape Cod with her husband, Eric.