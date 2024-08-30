Vast Majority of Medicare Advantage Plans Now Offer Dental Benefits
Los Angeles, CA, August 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The vast majority of Medicare Advantage plans offer dental benefits as part of overall coverage according to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI).
"The number of Medicare Advantage (MA) plans offering dental benefits has grown steadily," shares Jesse Slome, director of the Medicare planning advocacy organization. "In 2017 the percentage was only 30% but this year it's 98 percent."
According to AAMSI, dental benefits offered across plans can vary significantly. "For a senior who only needs semi-annual check-ups, it may not matter which MA plan they choose," Slome adds. "However, for those who need more costly dental services, the plan selected can truly matter. Also, if you care about which dentist you are able to use."
Slome noted that the Association would focus more on dental benefits as this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period approaches. "A significant number of agents listed on the Association's online Medicare Agent Directory offer Medicare Advantage as well as Medigap plans.
"With 33 million Americans shopping for coverage during the 53-day period, we will do everything we can to connect seniors with local Medicare agents," Slome concludes. "AEP is when we see a substantial increase in the number of people visiting the Association’s website."
The organization just posted information regarding Medicare Advantage dental benefits. Find it at https://medicaresupp.org/2025-dental-benefits-medicare-advantage/.
The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an independent advocacy organization that supports insurance professionals who market Medicare Advantage, Medigap and Medicare drug plan coverages. AAMSI makes available the leading online directory listing local Medicare agents. Go to https://www.medicaresupp.org for more information.
