Author Kali Larcom’s New Book, "Orphan Bandits," is a Riveting Novel of Mystery, Loyalty, and Self-Discovery Amidst the Shadows of a Long-Forgotten Past
Recent release “Orphan Bandits” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kali Larcom is a compelling story that follows Theo, a young loner who embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue a kidnapped friend and uncover the truth about his own troubled history. As Theo faces perilous challenges, he’ll delve into the secrets of his past and the shadows of his fellow orphans.
Logan, UT, September 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kali Larcom has completed her new book, “Orphan Bandits”: a captivating tale that centers around a young mercenary orphan who must rescue his friend, leading him down a dangerous path in which he’ll discover the truth about his past and the secrets of the other orphans.
“Years ago, Theo’s father went missing, and he hasn’t seen him since,” writes Larcom. “The mystery drives a wedge between him and the other orphan bandits, a group of kids with nowhere else to go. Theo becomes a mercenary, a loner trying to get by on odd jobs. Now one of the youngest members of the orphan bandits is kidnapped, and Theo may be the only one able to find her. On his journey, Theo will discover the pains of the mysterious past surrounding him and the other orphan bandits.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kali Larcom’s enthralling tale combines intense action with emotional depth, creating a narrative that explores themes of loyalty, identity, and the search for belonging. Through Theo’s eyes, readers will experience a story filled with twists and turns, as he grapples with his past and strives to protect those he holds dear.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Orphan Bandits" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
