Author Kali Larcom’s New Book, "Orphan Bandits," is a Riveting Novel of Mystery, Loyalty, and Self-Discovery Amidst the Shadows of a Long-Forgotten Past

Recent release “Orphan Bandits” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kali Larcom is a compelling story that follows Theo, a young loner who embarks on a dangerous journey to rescue a kidnapped friend and uncover the truth about his own troubled history. As Theo faces perilous challenges, he’ll delve into the secrets of his past and the shadows of his fellow orphans.